[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale, “Something Borrowed.”]

Together at last, but at what cost and for how long? In the Season 1 finale of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the epic romance’s two main couples made bold moves to reunite, but in the end were on the verge of being torn apart again. We talked to the cast and learned some intriguing behind-the-scenes details and got hints about what’s ahead in the second season (watch the video above for the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood Aftershow.)

One scene with time travelers Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) was shot multiple ways. It was when they reached the stone circle with their infant son, intending to return to the 20th century, but questions about the baby’s ability to move through time led to a decision that only one could go. Henry placed Julia’s hand on the stones. “We filmed about five different versions of that, and they were being written the side of the camera, all these different versions are being written,” Corfield reveals. “It will make sense when the first episode of Season 2 comes out.”

Irvine enjoyed shooting the flashbacks with baby Claire, whose charming antics in the episode were a treat for longtime Outlander franchise fans. “It’s so nice to see our characters having light moments,” the actor says. “Me and Hermione spoke about this a lot. We were like, Christ, we’ve got to see them having fun at some point. Otherwise, it’s all a bit dark.”

Things got very dark for the star-crossed Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) as they fled on the day she was supposed to marry Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden). They left a trail of blood when Brian was forced to kill the jilted groom-to-be.

“Malcolm was ready to kill Brian. And I do think he would’ve done it because he was so hurt. And he’d had that chat with his uncle previously where his uncle had said, ‘Find out what she values most in the world and take it from her. Hurt her like she’s hurt you,’” says Slater of Brian’s act of self-defense.

The lovers had one night of passion together before the hills around them were lit with fiery crosses, a signal calling the young men to war. As Brian prepared to join the clans’ fight it was hard to imagine Ellen not going with him. “I think she would, and I think she’s qualified to,” Slater says. “I think she can pretty much do everything that her brothers can do. We shall have to wait and see. I don’t think she’ll be able to stay out of anything for too long.”

