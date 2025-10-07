Dolly Parton’s Sister Requests Prayers as Country Legend Faces Health Challenges – Fans React

Freida Estelle Parton is asking fans of her sister, Dolly Parton, to pray for the country music legend’s recovery after the “Jolene” singer was forced to postpone a series of Las Vegas shows due to health issues.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” wrote Freida in a Facebook post. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” continued Freida. “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”



On Sunday, September 28, Dolly revealed in an Instagram post that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency dates by nearly a year to focus on her health.

In the post, Parton wrote: “I want the fans to hear it directly from me, that unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

She concluded the message with, “He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures will all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Dolly Parton’s recent health concerns and the cancellation of several appearances come after weeks of ongoing struggles. In September, the country legend had to cancel an in-person event at Dollywood during the grand opening of its newest attraction, the Night Flight Expedition ride. She later sent fans a video message explaining her health issues at the time.

“I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection,” said Parton in the pre-recorded message. “The doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.’”

As the “9 to 5” singer recovers, fans and friends swarmed to her social media pages to wish her well and offer their support.

“Currently googling ‘how to donate my organs to Dolly Parton,'” wrote one fan on her Instagram page.

“We love you Dolly! You’re an inspiration to humanity 💞,” wrote country singer Margo Price.

9-1-1: Nashville star Jessica Capshaw wrote: “Love you, Dolly!! Rest up. ♥️”

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile posted: “Beyond reproach ❤️🙌”

“I can’t even imagine what this world would be like without her in it. She is the last shining hope for humanity,” wrote a fan on Facebook.