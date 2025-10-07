Jordan Chiles and Snoop Dogg are both taking Tuesday night television by storm, with her as a contestant in Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars and him as a coach in Season 28 of The Voice. Back in 2024, the two both spent quite a bit of time being featured on NBC during the Olympics, where she was a competitor and he was a special correspondent for the network.

A viral clip from the Games that year led to fans questioning just exactly how Snoop and Chiles are connected. Scroll down for a refresher.

Are Jordan Chiles and Snoop Dogg related?

No, Chiles is not related to Snoop Dogg, but a video clip circulated online from the 2024 Olympics that appeared to label him as one of her parents. The rapper sat next to Chiles’ parents during her balance beam routine and excitedly cheered for her after she landed her dismount.

Snoop Dogg and Jordan Chiles’ family was full of excitement after her beam routine. 👏 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/XnSk0g6BWE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

The official NBC Olympics account uploaded a video of the exciting moment, which was captioned, “It’s not easy being an Olympic parent.” The camera panned right past Chiles’ dad, so that Snoop and her mom were in the frame together at one point, leading to confusion about whether Snoop was actually related to the Chiles’.

It turns out he was just a big-time supporter of her Olympic journey. Another viral moment from the Games featured Chiles and Simone Biles spotting Snoop in the crowd and matching his dance moves from across the room.

Who are Jordan Chiles’ parents?

Chiles’ actual parents are Timothy and Gina Chiles. They are both pastors at According to His Word Worship Center in Houston.

Timothy and Gina married in 1994 and have five children (Jordan is the youngest). “My family had to sacrifice a lot of things, especially my siblings, taking me to the gym and doing all these things for me,” Chiles admitted to Teen Vogue in 2024. “It’s been like that my whole life. But now, I try to shy away from all of that attention. I was that center when I was younger and I want to give everybody else that attention now.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.