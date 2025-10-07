‘The Bachelor’ Star Melissa Rycroft Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ After DWI Arrest

Melissa Rycroft has opened up about her current situation just weeks after being arrested on suspicion of DWI in the Dallas/Fort Worth area on September 23, admitting that she is “struggling.”

The former reality star, best known for her time on The Bachelor, where she was dumped by Jason Mesnick after he initially proposed to her during the Season 13 finale, has given an update, responding to a fan’s comment on her Instagram page.

“There’s no excuse, but it happened,” the fan wrote, opening up about a similar “mistake” they made two years ago. “Don’t ever forget that you are beautiful, loved and blessed. But most of all, you are human. Things happen. Life happens. Be grateful that it wasn’t worse and move forward with grace.”

Rycroft replied to the comment, writing, “Thank you. Life really sucks right now and I’m struggling, but I’m trying to march forward….but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity….”

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader was arrested on September 23 in Southlake, Texas, where she was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. In a press release, the Southlake Police Department said they responded to a single-vehicle crash and found “a black Cadillac Escalade that had struck a tree.”

“No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported,” the press release added. “The case remains under investigation.”

Rycroft was examined by officers at the scene and underwent a Standardized Field Sobriety Test before being arrested and taken to the Keller jail. She was released after eight hours on a $1,000 bond and a promise to appear in court.

“My client was arrested on the allegation of Driving While Intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt,” Rycroft’s lawyer told TMZ. “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case-including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest-before any conclusions are drawn.”

Following her very public break-up on The Bachelor, Rycroft rekindled her romance with Tye Strickland, whom she married in 2009. The pair went on to welcome three children and starred in their own reality show, Melissa & Tye, which ran for one season on CMT in 2012.

Rycroft also competed on Season 8 of Dancing with the Stars in 2009, where she and her pro partner, Tony Dovolani, finished in third place. She and Dovolani were partnered again in the 2012 All-Stars season, which they went on to win.