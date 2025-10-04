‘Chad Powers’: Haliey ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Welch Responds to Outcry After Replacing Other Actor
Seems like someone on the Chad Powers team decided they’d rather have Haliey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch guest-star on the Hulu comedy instead of Brittney Rae Carrera. But Welch says she had no idea Carrera once had her role.
“Hey guys, I’ve been tagged in a lot of videos of [Carrera] saying I ‘replaced her’ in Chad Powers,” Welch wrote in a now-offline Instagram Story, per Deadline. “I’ve been in contact with her, and we’re cool. I wasn’t aware the role had been filled prior.”
In the first episode of Chad Powers, Glen Powell’s titular character spots Welch in a nightclub and recognizes her as Hawk Tuah Girl, the viral video subject who became famous for that namesake onomatopoeia about oral sex. (Welch even got a shout out on Jeopardy!)
On the show, however, Welch demands respect from Chad: “My name’s Haliey, d***head,” she says.
Chad then refers to her as Haliey Tuah, and the TikTok celebrity responds, “Welch! Haliey Welch is my full human name.”
In her Instagram Stories update, Welch said, “It was as simple as this: I was called and asked to be in a TV series with Glen Powell, and I said yes. (Because, duh, it’s Glen Powell). I wasn’t made aware this was happening, and it was in no way malicious at all. I actually love [Carrera’s] content and think she is a funny and sweet girl.”
Carrera reacted to Welch’s involvement in a video she posted on Instagram on September 30. “They replaced me with ‘Hawk Tuah’?!” she screams as she and friends watch the episode. “That’s my scene! … This is literally my scene! I filmed this! … Oh, my God! … Stop filming! I just literally just realized that I f***king got replaced by Hawk Tuah! Hawk Tuah?! What the f***k?!”
Viewers, however, suspect Carrera’s reaction video was staged, 7NEWS reports.
And, as the site added, Carrera did post a follow-up in her Instagram Stories, writing, “I am not upset with Hailey [sic] Welch at all. I hope one day she will teach me how to spit on that thang.”
