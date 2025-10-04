Seems like someone on the Chad Powers team decided they’d rather have Haliey “Hawk Tuah Girl” Welch guest-star on the Hulu comedy instead of Brittney Rae Carrera. But Welch says she had no idea Carrera once had her role.

“Hey guys, I’ve been tagged in a lot of videos of [Carrera] saying I ‘replaced her’ in Chad Powers,” Welch wrote in a now-offline Instagram Story, per Deadline. “I’ve been in contact with her, and we’re cool. I wasn’t aware the role had been filled prior.”

In the first episode of Chad Powers, Glen Powell’s titular character spots Welch in a nightclub and recognizes her as Hawk Tuah Girl, the viral video subject who became famous for that namesake onomatopoeia about oral sex. (Welch even got a shout out on Jeopardy!)

On the show, however, Welch demands respect from Chad: “My name’s Haliey, d***head,” she says.

Chad then refers to her as Haliey Tuah, and the TikTok celebrity responds, “Welch! Haliey Welch is my full human name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𓆝 𓆟 𓆞𓆝 𓆟 (@brittneyraeallday)

In her Instagram Stories update, Welch said, “It was as simple as this: I was called and asked to be in a TV series with Glen Powell, and I said yes. (Because, duh, it’s Glen Powell). I wasn’t made aware this was happening, and it was in no way malicious at all. I actually love [Carrera’s] content and think she is a funny and sweet girl.”

Carrera reacted to Welch’s involvement in a video she posted on Instagram on September 30. “They replaced me with ‘Hawk Tuah’?!” she screams as she and friends watch the episode. “That’s my scene! … This is literally my scene! I filmed this! … Oh, my God! … Stop filming! I just literally just realized that I f***king got replaced by Hawk Tuah! Hawk Tuah?! What the f***k?!”

Viewers, however, suspect Carrera’s reaction video was staged, 7NEWS reports.

And, as the site added, Carrera did post a follow-up in her Instagram Stories, writing, “I am not upset with Hailey [sic] Welch at all. I hope one day she will teach me how to spit on that thang.”

Chad Powers, Season 1, Tuesdays, Hulu