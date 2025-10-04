A year after the tragic death of former bandmate Liam Payne, One Direction alumni Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are set to star in a road trip documentary series for Netflix.

In the forthcoming three-part TV show, the title of which is yet to be announced, Tomlinson and Malik will travel across the United States. And during that reunion, they’re expected to discuss their grief around Payne’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will be “a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous — and most private — men on the planet opening up about life, loss, and fatherhood,” according to a synopsis the singers’ representatives offered to the outlet.

Nicola Marsh will direct the series, having previously helped Child Star, Song Exploder, and Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story. And the series comes from Campfire Studios, the production company behind Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, SmartLess: On the Road, and America’s Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

One Direction formed on the U.K. reality competition The X Factor in 2010 and went on to become one of the most successful boy bands of all time. Their five studio albums all went Platinum, four out of the five hit No. 1, and they had 29 songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Sony Music notes One Direction sold more than 200 million records worldwide and ranks as the first band in Billboard 200 history to have their first four albums reach No. 1.

Malik left the band in 2015, and the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old.

In an Instagram statement at the time, Malik said he felt “beyond devastated,” as he had “lost a brother” whom he loved and respected dearly. “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are,” he added.

And in another Instagram tribute, Tomlinson said, “Liam was, in my opinion, the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us, Liam.”