Bruce Willis’ Mom’s Celebrates 90th Birthday With Demi Moore & Family

Demi Moore joined her daughters, Scout and Tallulah Willis, this week to celebrate the milestone 90th birthday of Bruce Willis‘ mother, Marlene Willis, who marked the special occasion with a family get-together.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tallulah shared photos from the party at Il Pastaio, an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. The pictures showed Marlene in a birthday sash and tiara, while Moore cuddled up with her ex-mother-in-law, holding her dog, Pilaf.

“My glamour-puss queen of a grandmother turns 90,” Tallulah wrote in the post’s caption. “I love you, thank you for being such a furnace of love for me always Gram… thank you for the best most supple skin in the game and my deep everlasting obsession for diamonds and gemstones! 💍💍 and forever shout out to my girlies @demimoore & @pilaf.littlemouse.”

Scout also shared photos from the event on her own Instagram page, alongside throwback pics with her grandma. “Everyone say HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY to my glamorous, tough, resilient, Beautiful Gram!” she wrote.

Moore and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Despite the separation, the pair remain close, and Moore has been a consistent presence amid the Die Hard star’s battle with FTD (Frontotemporal Dementia). She is also friends with Bruce’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009. Bruce and Emma share two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Emma and Bruce, as well as their two young daughters, and Rumer, didn’t appear to be present at Marelene’s 90th birthday celebrations.

According to Hello Magazine, Marlene was born in Kassel, Germany, and has four children, Bruce, Florence, Robert, and David. Her husband, former American soldier David Bruce, passed away in 2009.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to share their reactions to the milestone birthday, with one user telling Tallulah, “How marvelous. What a pretty woman. You do look a lot like her.”

“Lovely photos 😍,” said another.

“Happy 90th birthday! Your grandma looks great!” another added.

Another wrote, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful Grandma!”

“Happy 90th Birthday! You look so youthful! Amazing how much your beautiful granddaughters resemble you! Strong Willis genes!” said another.

“Happy Birthday to beautiful grandma she looks amazing!! Many blessings,” one fan added.