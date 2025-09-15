Demi Moore has been in Emma Heming Willis‘ life since she started dating the actress’ ex-husband Bruce Willis in 2007. The exes, who have three daughters, have maintained an amicable relationship and remained friends following their 2000 divorce.

When Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2022, his entire blended family came together to share the news of his diagnosis and support him throughout the ordeal. Now, in a new interview with The Times, Emma made rare comments about her close bond with Moore.

“I really turn to my stepdaughters and Demi,” she revealed. “And they really are helping me navigate this.”

Emma said she was in awe of Demi and Bruce’s relationship from the beginning, noting that she flew to Turks and Caicos for one of her first dates with the Die Hard star because he was vacationing their with Moore, their three daughters, and Moore’s then-husband Ashton Kutcher.

“I loved witnessing what that family looked like,” Emma admitted. “Different, in the sense of an ex-wife and her husband and just how [Willis] took that all in so effortlessly. I’m so lucky that we have this blended family and it’s really because Demi and Bruce set it up for us to be able to thrive in this way, to be able to support each other.”

FTD has affected Bruce’s ability to speak, but Emma said she and her husband have formed their own language and way of communicating. It’s helped, she said, that she moved him into a home down the street so he can have round-the-clock care.

“Realizing that there is no treatment, no cure, it was one of the most traumatic experiences, feeling completely alone,” she shared. “I can’t ask him how he’s feeling, what’s wrong, or if something hurts. Instead, I read his body language or look into his eyes to understand what’s bothering him and what he’s experiencing.”

Emma and Bruce have two daughters of their own and she revealed how they’re handling their father’s illness. “You can see the tenderness of it [when they’re with him],” she continued. “The girls don’t need him to be this or do that. They have really adapted to his disease and they know how to move around him. It’s beautiful, but it’s really hard for them. They miss him.”