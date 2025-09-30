Kate Gosselin Asks Fans for ‘Prayers’ After Experiencing Medical Emergency

Kate Gosselin fans are concerned after the reality TV star revealed she recently experienced a medical emergency.

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow,” Gosselin wrote over a photo of her arm hooked up to IVs in a hospital bed via TikTok on Monday, September 29. “I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys 😘.”

In the post’s caption, Gosselin wrote, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DONT worry about me! Please pray [instead]!” She added, “Please 🙏pray 🙏 for me tonight and tomorrow? I’d really appreciate it. Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘.”

Despite Gosselin telling fans not to worry, several users expressed their concern for her health in the post’s comments. “You are a strong woman who can do hard things! Praying to Jesus for your comfort and healing,” one person wrote, to which Gosselin replied, “Thank you Kel! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!”

Gosselin liked several fan comments, including one that read, “Sending love and positive energy! I hope you are okay! You are loved by so many.” Another user wrote, “Sending you so much love and comfort. Praying for you Kate stay strong.”

Someone else shared, “Oh my goodness, Kate! Sending you prayers and well wishes. Praying for your children, too. Will be waiting for your update.”

Earlier on Monday, Gosselin shared another TikTok video of herself walking on a treadmill. “Time to tone up on my new #smartqueen #treadmill from @an_sport!,” she commented on the promotional video.

Gosselin has not yet disclosed the reason for her hospital visit.

Kate is best known for starring on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight children — twins Mady and Cara, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel, 21. The series was later rebranded as Kate Plus 8 following Kate and Jon’s 2009 divorce.

Kate’s health scare comes shortly after she revealed that she has been “dating somebody for the past year” in a September 22 TikTok video. “A little over a year, maybe 14, 15 months,” she shared. “I am super, super happy. It’s somebody I’ve known for a really long time and I am very, very happy.”

Kate did not reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, though Page Six later reported that she is dating her former bodyguard, Steve Neild. Jon, meanwhile, is currently engaged to Stephanie Lebo. The couple met in 2021 and got engaged in 2024.