Kate Gosselin Asks Fans for ‘Prayers’ After Experiencing Medical Emergency

Paige Strout
Comments
Kate Gosselin of 'Kate Plus Date' speaks onstage during the TLC portion of the Discovery Communications Winter 2019 TCA Tour at the Langham Hotel on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery

Kate Gosselin fans are concerned after the reality TV star revealed she recently experienced a medical emergency.

“Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow,” Gosselin wrote over a photo of her arm hooked up to IVs in a hospital bed via TikTok on Monday, September 29. “I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate your prayers! Thanks, guys 😘.”

In the post’s caption, Gosselin wrote, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DONT worry about me! Please pray [instead]!” She added, “Please 🙏pray 🙏 for me tonight and tomorrow? I’d really appreciate it. Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘.”

Despite Gosselin telling fans not to worry, several users expressed their concern for her health in the post’s comments. “You are a strong woman who can do hard things! Praying to Jesus for your comfort and healing,” one person wrote, to which Gosselin replied, “Thank you Kel! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!”

Gosselin liked several fan comments, including one that read, “Sending love and positive energy! I hope you are okay! You are loved by so many.” Another user wrote, “Sending you so much love and comfort. Praying for you Kate stay strong.”

Kate Gosselin via TikTok, September 29, 2025.

Courtesy of Kate Gosselin/TikTok

Someone else shared, “Oh my goodness, Kate! Sending you prayers and well wishes. Praying for your children, too. Will be waiting for your update.”

Earlier on Monday, Gosselin shared another TikTok video of herself walking on a treadmill. “Time to tone up on my new #smartqueen #treadmill from @an_sport!,” she commented on the promotional video.

Gosselin has not yet disclosed the reason for her hospital visit.

Kate Gosselin Gets Candid About Jon Divorce & How it Impacted Their Kids
Related

Kate Gosselin Gets Candid About Jon Divorce & How it Impacted Their Kids

Kate is best known for starring on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8 with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, and their eight children — twins Mady and Cara, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel, 21. The series was later rebranded as Kate Plus 8 following Kate and Jon’s 2009 divorce.

Kate’s health scare comes shortly after she revealed that she has been “dating somebody for the past year” in a September 22 TikTok video. “A little over a year, maybe 14, 15 months,” she shared. “I am super, super happy. It’s somebody I’ve known for a really long time and I am very, very happy.”

Kate did not reveal the identity of her new boyfriend, though Page Six later reported that she is dating her former bodyguard, Steve Neild. Jon, meanwhile, is currently engaged to Stephanie Lebo. The couple met in 2021 and got engaged in 2024.

Kate Gosselin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erika Slezak - 'General Hospital'
1
Erika Slezak’s ‘GH’ Character Revealed! Meet Ronnie Bard
Jimmy Kimmel
2
How Are Jimmy Kimmel’s Ratings Doing After Huge Return Viewership Spike?
Jessica Chastain in 'The Savant'
3
Ask Matt: Postponing ‘Savant,’ Boycotts, Not Much ‘Brother’-ly Love
THE VOICE --
4
‘The Voice’ Coaches Get Competitive During a 4-Chair Turn
Cara Horgan, Samantha Bond, Natalie Dew, Holli Dempsey, Phill Langhorne, and Jo Martin, 'The Marlow Murder Club' Season 3 first look, PBS.
5
Who’s Returning for ‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Season 3?