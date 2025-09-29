Jon Gosselin & Fiancée Stephanie Lebo Are a Step Closer to Saying ‘I Do’

Jon Gosselin‘s fiancée, Stephanie Lebo, just checked one thing off her wedding preparation to-do list.

“From Miss to Mrs! 🤍 bridal shower,” Lebo captioned a pic of herself and Gosselin at her bridal shower via Instagram on Saturday, September 27. In the photo, Gosselin dipped his partner while posing in front of a celebratory sign that read, “Miss to Mrs. Gosselin.”

For her big day, Lebo wore a white mini dress and matching heels, which she accessorized with a short, white veil. Gosselin, for his part, attended the party in a more casual look, sporting a black T-shirt and baseball cap.

Lebo shared more photos of her bridal shower look in a Sunday, September 28, Instagram post. “It was everything and more than I hoped for! To everyone who helped make my bachelorette and my bridal shower so special, thank you!” she wrote. “And a major thank you to the many new gifts for our home and all the cards! It was overwhelming with love! We are still opening things! Thank you cards coming soon! Up next…. IS WEDDING DAY!! Love you all!”

Lebo documented her bachelorette trip to Atlantic City, New Jersey, via Instagram earlier this month. “Bachlorette Weekend! I waited many years for this love. And I can’t wait to marry my greatest best friend, and to be Mrs. Gosselin. Coming this November. Opaaa 🍾🤍,” she captioned a September 12 snap of herself rocking a “Future Mrs. Gosselin sash.”

Underneath the post, Gosselin commented, “❤️Love you❤️.”

She later wore an all-white bikini look while enjoying a day at the beach with her bachelorette crew. “Bachelorette ’25 – I’m so blessed. 🤍,” she wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself and her friends on September 15.

Viewers best know Jon for starring alongside his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, which was relaunched as Kate Plus 8 following their 2009 divorce. The former spouses share eight kids, including twins Mady and Cara, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Collin, and Joel, 21.

Jon met Lebo at a backyard BBQ in 2021 but didn’t make their relationship public until 2023. After three years of dating, Jon popped the question in 2024. “Of course I said yes. 🤍,” Lebo captioned Instagram pics of their engagement at the time.

As Jon and Lebo gear up to say “I do,” Kate is celebrating her own love life development. In a September 22 TikTok video, Kate revealed to fans that she’s been dating someone for “a little over a year.”

“I am super, super happy,” she shared. “It’s somebody I’ve known for a really long time and I am very, very happy.”

Although Kate didn’t reveal the identity of her boyfriend in the post, Page Six later reported that the TV personality is dating her former bodyguard, Steve Neild.