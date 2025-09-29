Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from The Voice Season 28, Episode 2.]

The Blind Auditions continued during the Monday, September 29, episode of The Voice. Eleven more artists sang for coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé with the hopes of getting at least one of them to turn their chairs around.

It was an epic night of performances, with three singers getting four-chair turns and two coaches using their Block buttons to prevent one of their colleagues from nabbing an artist on their team. Scroll down for a full recap of everything that went down and to find out where all four teams stand now.

Cori Kennedy

First to take the stage was 28-year-old country singer Cori Kennedy, who performed “Why Not Me” by The Judds. McEntire was the first to turn around, followed by Bublé.

“I’m just so thrilled to be back on The Voice and to hear your voice singing. It brings me back to Tennessee. Makes me homesick,” McEntire said as she choked back tears. Bublé called Cori “country with a little mix of Stevie Nicks.”

The writing was pretty much on the wall from the moment McEntire turned around, and no one was surprised when Cori chose her as her coach. “I grew up on your show, Reba. I grew up listening to your music,” she gushed. “So it’s Reba every day, all day.”

Revel Day

After previously singing backup for artists including Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, and Kirk Franklin, Revel Day was ready to put himself in the spotlight during his Blind Audition. After opening up about nearly losing everything in the California wildfires earlier this year, he performed “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane, and had all four coaches turn their chairs.

“It was a big, round voice singing quite an indie song,” Horan pointed out. “I think you did it so much justice.” While he pointed out that Revel “got a tiny little bit loose” at times, he praised him for the song choice. “It made me think about what we can do with you down the line,” the singer added.

Bublé said, “God has a plan. I guess this is part of your journey. You have a very beautiful and smooth voice. When I heard that roundness and control, I knew you had it in you.” Although Revel said he came on the show “with a plan,” he changed his mind at the last minute when he chose Horan as his coach.

“I just started replaying Niall’s words, and I heard the intentionality, and I can’t wait to make Team Niall proud,” he confirmed.

Natalia Albertini

Natalia Albertini, a 24-year-old who works at her family’s party balloon business, performed “Out Here on My Own” by Irene Cara. Snoop immediately turned around, followed by McEntire.

“I could hear the R&B and the pop,” Snoop pointed out. “You were so calm, you were so relaxed. Even when I turned the chair, you pointed at me like, ‘Good looking out, but I gotta get back to it.’ You have a God-given ability that I’m loving.”

For her pitch, McEntire said, “Your singing touched me so much. So that God-given gift was used today. Thank you for being the vessel.” Horan admitted he was going to “hate” himself for not turning around.

In the end, Natalia went with “[her] gut” and chose Snoop as her coach.

Marty O’Reilly

For his audition song, Marty O’Reilly sang “Trouble” by Ray LaMontagne. It took the coaches a while to turn around, but eventually Horan did, followed by Snoop and Bublé.

“That sounded like something classic, like something I never heard before. I can’t let this get away,” Snoop raved. Horan called Marty’s rasp “insane” and said he “got the chills” just talking about it.

Bublé made sure to point out that he won the last two seasons of The Voice, then he pulled out a stunt by having a penalty box appear and putting Horan inside. “I used up my one big gag to make this happen,” Bublé said. “I hope you join my team.”

It turned out that it worked, as Marty went with Team Bublé.

J. Blake

J. Blake performed “The Door” by Teddy Swims, but unfortunately, none of the coaches turned around for him.

Horan said he did a “great job,” but noted that there were some “pitch issues” with the performance. Snoop also urged J. Blake to sing a song from the church if he ever came back and auditioned again.

“It’s an amazing song, but maybe not the exact song for this moment,” Horan said of the contestant’s song choice.

Kayleigh Clark

Next up was Kayleigh Clark, a 20-year-old who works on her family’s chicken farm in Mississippi. She performed “Stay” by Sugarland for her Blind Audition, and all four coaches turned around in the following order: Snoop, McEntire, Horan, and Bublé.

“Absolutely incredible,” McEntire said. “You sang it beautifully, and I would love to have you on my team as a fellow country singer. You did a wonderful job and I’m very proud of you.”

Bublé added, “I love country music dearly,” and told Kayleigh that he’d “love” for her to just “consider” choosing him. Snoop jumped in to add, “I’m not one to count or whatnot, but I think I was first. … Taking a chance with me would be something different. I would give you room to grow, but also assist you and coach you and give you the information to help you become the artist you are.”

Horan compared Kayleigh to Carrie Underwood and said he had “goosebumps” from watching her perform. Although everyone thought Kayleigh would pick McEntire, she ended up selecting Horan as her coach. “A lot of country people are going to go with Reba,” she pointed out afterwards.

Daron Lameek

Daron Lameek wowed the coaches with his Blind Audition of Lionel Richie‘s “All Night Long.” McEntire turned first, and Bublé jumped in at the last minute. Daron revealed that he actually spent six months performing with The Commodores before his audition.

Horan called the performance “insane” and admitted that he didn’t push his button only because he thought Bublé was going to block him. “I can’t wait to see what else you hold in store with your vocals,” McEntire said. “Huge Lionel Richie fan. You did that song great justice. I’d love to have you on my team.”

Meanwhile, Bublé said he thought Horan was going to block him, adding that he also didn’t want to “fight against” McEntire. In the end, Daron picked McEntire as his coach.

Rob Cole

Rob Cole previously auditioned for Season 25 of The Voice and got no chairs to turn. His performance of “Joy Of My Life” by Chris Stapleton got chair turns from Bublé and McEntire. However, Bublé also used his Block on McEntire.

“I love you so much that I blocked you,” Bublé said. “That’s the respect and admiration I have. When I heard your voice, I knew I could not allow Reba to be in the competition with me.”

That automatically put Rob on Bublé’s team, although McEntire noted, “We’ve got a little thing called a Steal.”

Justin Jenks

Justin Jenks performed “Sex and Candy” for his audition, but no coaches turned their chairs around. When they saw who had just performed, they were shocked, as some thought there were actually two people singing, and others thought they were hearing a female voice.

“Please come back because today there just happened to be an idiot sitting in my seat,” Bublé said. Snoop agreed, adding, “Please come back, and I can guarantee when you come back and I hear your voice, I’m going to push the button.”

Aarik Duncan

For Aarik Duncan’s Blind Audition, he sang “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish, and Bublé was the one coach to turn around.

Snoop explained, “I’m looking for a particular style of music. I have a peripheral view, and when I saw Michael Bublé’s chair turn … we have an understanding. I’m glad you got a great coach like Mike.”

Horan agreed that he’s “looking for a particular thing right now,” and noted that Aarik had some “early pitch issues.” Bublé made sure to remind Aarik that he won Season 27 of The Voice with a contestant who was a one-chair turn and is ready to do it again.

Sadie Dahl

The final performance of the night was from 19-year-old Sadie Dahl. She sang “Colors” by Black Pumas. All four coaches turned around, but Horan blocked Bublé.

After the performance, Snoop gushed, “As I listened to your vocals, I hear so many different ranges of tone and delivery and how you’re so professional and strong on stage. I hear a little bit of pop, some soul, some R&B, a little bit of everything. If you choose me as your coach, I think we’ll make great music, and I think you’ll have a great career after this show.”

Horan praised Sadie for “never wavering,” and McEntire told her she could “definitely win this thing.” With Bublé blocked, Sadie had a choice between the other three coaches, and she picked Snoop Dogg.

After three nights of Blind Auditions, here’s where the teams stand:

NIALL HORAN

Aiden Ross

Jack Austin

Dek of Hearts

Carolina Rodriguez

Kayleigh Clark

Revel Day

REBA MCENTIRE

Manny Costello

Peyton Kyle

Ryan Mitchell

Daron Lameek

Cori Kennedy

MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Max Chambers

Jazz McKenzie

Lucas Beltran

Max Cooper III

Aarik Duncan

Rob Cole

Marty O’Reilly

SNOOP DOGG

Mindy Miller

Ralph Edwards

Yoshihanaa

Sadie Dahl

Natalia Albertini

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC