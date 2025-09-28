Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Involved in Car Accident as Fans Flood Her With Prayers

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was recently involved in a car accident, her mom, “Mama” June Shannon, revealed on social media.

On Friday, September 26, Shannon, 46, took to Instagram with a video explaining that Thompson, 20, was injured in a crash.

“We get a phone call around 3 O’clock … Alana’s screaming in the background,” Shannon said in the clip. “She pulls out of her driveway — barely, going nothing — to get her hair done, somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on the road.”

The We TV star continued,” Alana is fine. She was hit on the driver’s side of the car. It could have been a lot worse. She was took to the hospital. She does have back pain. She’s having some headache issues. But we are heading to Denver to be able to get her a rental car and to get her set. And this is what sucks about her being 23 hours away.”

In the post’s caption, Shannon, who lives in Georgia, added of Thompson’s condition, “She is resting. It could’ve been a lot worse than it was. She is banged up a little bit but other than that she is OK, first car wreck.”

As promised, Shannon returned to Instagram on Saturday, September 27, with an update on her daughter following the car accident.

“She is sore this morning,” Mama June said in a video, noting that Thompson was “very, very, very lucky.” She also promised a more detailed “story time” update in the near future.

“I promise y’all I will give you more information. Just let me wrap my head around what just happened,” Shannon wrote in the caption. “All this trip was unexpected everything that happened and just making sure that Alana is good at the end of the day unfortunately, she did not get to go to her first clinical today.”

Currently, Thompson is studying to become a nurse at Regis University in Colorado.

Mama June and Honey Boo Boo appeared in Season 5 of Toddlers & Tiaras on TLC in 2012 before snagging their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show ran for four seasons before TLC canceled it in 2014. We TV then picked up Mama June: From Not to Hot in 2017, rebranding the series several times to Mama June: Road to Redemption and Mama June: Family Crisis. As of writing, the show has aired seven seasons.