Great American Family Announces 2025 Christmas Movie Lineup With Mario Lopez, Danica McKellar & More

Time to dust off the ornaments and set up the tree because the holiday season is officially here. Nothing brings those cozy seasonal vibes quite like the festive films from Great American Media. The network has unveiled its annual lineup of Christmas movies, ready to kick off the holiday cheer as early as October, as the Great American Christmas, one of the most popular Christmas program events, celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2025.

The premiere schedule for Great American Christmas 2025 has been announced for Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+. The holiday event kicks off with exclusive streaming on October 9, followed by its debut on Great American Family and GFAM+ starting October 10.

“As we celebrate the fifth year of Great American Christmas, it is a reminder of just how special this tradition has become. Our storytelling is rooted in faith, family, and the true spirit of the season – Christmas as it is meant to be,” said president and CEO of Great American Media Bill Abbott. “Each year, we strive to create films that not only warm hearts but also bring people together in joy and reflection. Reaching this milestone reinforces our commitment to offering viewers stories that honor timeless values and the wonder of Christmas.”

Additional originals will be announced. Stay tuned!

Since 2021, Great American Media has created one of the largest libraries of original Christmas content in all of entertainment. Great American Christmas is a cherished holiday tradition filled with holiday films, fan-favorite stars, and festive surprises.

Great American Family 2025 Schedule:

A Wisconsin Christmas Pie

Stars: Katie Leclerc and Ryan Carnes

Premiere: Thursday, October 9 (Original World Premiere); Saturday, October 11, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

Great American Pure Flix. A pastry chef (Leclerc) returns home to Door County, Wisconsin, for Christmas and find that saving her family’s orchard—and her heart—may depend on the perfect pie and a second chance at love (Carnes).

A Christmas Prayer

Stars: Shae Robins and Christopher Russell

Premiere: Thursday, October 16, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Saturday, October 18, 2025, 8/7c (Great American Family and GFAM+, Original Linear Premiere)

Natalie (Robins), a weary children’s book illustrator, rediscovers her creativity and faith when she secretly fulfills the heartfelt prayer-list of a little girl, unknowingly becoming the answer to the girl’s father’s (Russell) Christmas wish for love, healing, and hope.

Once Upon a Christmas Crown

Stars: Ellise Roth and Callum Buckley

Premiere: Thursday, October 23, 2025 (Great American Pure Flix Premiere); Saturday, October 25, 2025, 8/7c (Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

In Once Upon A Christmas Crown, Princess Charlotte (Roth) of Marovia, a duty-bound princess, escapes to a New England town at Christmas, where a secret baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Buckley) — teach her that love may be life’s true crowning achievement.

Christmas Of Giving (working title)

Stars: Ash Tsai, Marshall Williams, and Julia Reilly

Premiere: Thursday, October 30, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix), Saturday, November 1, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

In Christmas of Giving, when a weary non-profit director (Tsai) faces dwindling donations and perceives she may be replaced just days before Christmas, the return of an old love (Williams) and a new and unexpected ally (Reilly) teach her that letting go may be the only way to save both her mission and her heart.

Christmas In Midnight Clear

Stars: Alicia Josipovic and Jon McLaren

Premiere: Thursday, November 6, 2025, 8/7c (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Sunday, November 23, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family)

A high-powered real estate developer (Josipovic), burdened by a costly setback, arrives in the struggling town of Midnight Clear just before Christmas where she meets a local pastor (McLaren) and learns saving the community may require opening her heart as much as her checkbook.

Love At Kringle Lake (working title)

Stars: Alexa Maria Huerta and Joseph Morales,.

Premiere: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 8/7c (Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

When two ambitious executives from a top Chicago marketing firm (Huerta, Morales) are sent to the quaint town of Kringle Lake to rekindle the spirit of Christmas, they discover the greatest gift of the season may be each other.

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure, and Paul Greene

Premiere: Thursday, November 13, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Saturday, November 15, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+); Saturday, November 29, 2025, 8/7c (Encore Presentation, Great American Family and GFAM+)

When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell her grandmother’s (Natasha Bure) letterpress shop—long seen as a burden—she meets an old soul (Greene) determined to preserve its legacy, and together they discover that faith, sacrifice, and love can rewrite both the shop’s fate and their own.

Christmas On Every Page

Stars: Rose Reid and Jake Allyn

Premiere: Thursday, November 20, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Saturday, November 22, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

An advertising executive (Reid) returns to her hometown to help save her family’s struggling bookstore. While there, she partners with a local craftsman (Allyn) to design and paint a Christmas mural that not only brings the community together but also rekindles her own sense of creativity and connection.

Stars: Mario Lopez and Ali Cobrin

Premiere: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Friday, November 28, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

At Christmastime, a passed-over corporate lawyer (Lopez) joins his small town’s fire department, where he competes with a fallen hero’s son – and finds unexpected sparks with his widowed mom (Cobrin).

There’s No Place Like Christmas

Stars: Cindy Busby and Sam Page

Premiere: Thursday, November 27, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Sunday, November 30, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

A big city realtor (Busby) returns to her hometown to lead the local real estate office during its most crucial revenue season. But when she clashes with a charming photographer (Page), she must decide if success means chasing her career – or following her heart.

Cranberries And Carols

Stars: Jill Wagner and Trevor Donovan

Premiere: Thursday, December 4, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Saturday, December 6, 2025, 8/7c (Great American Family and GFAM+)

When a devoted café owner (Wagner) returns home to help her family host the town’s cherished Yuletide Potluck, she unexpectedly reunites with the man from a disastrous blind date twenty years ago – a military engineer (Donovan) – only to discover that Christmas may serve them both with a second chance at love.

Mistletoe at the Manor (working title)

Stars: Madeleine Coghlan and Lior Selve

Premiere: Sunday, December 7, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

When Alice, a spirited East Coast cooking show influencer, journeys to a centuries-old English castle to honor a WWII nurse by laying her remains in the castle gardens, she finds herself swept into the castle’s holiday magic—and the unexpected warmth of it charming proprietor.

Have We Met This Christmas?

Stars: Danica McKellar and Jesse Hutch

Premiere: Thursday, December 11, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Saturday, December 13, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

After a car accident leaves ambitious real estate executive Katie Sloan (McKellar) with amnesia at a cozy mountain inn, she unexpectedly falls for the innkeeper’s son (Hutch) from her forgotten past – while helping his family fight to save their beloved lodge before her memory returns and threatens their second chance at love.

Stars: Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner

Premiere: Friday, December 12, 2025 (Original Streaming Premiere, Great American Pure Flix)

Two heartbroken singles (Canning, Rosner), desperate to win back their exes, hatch a scheme to pretend they are madly in love – only to discover that the real sparks flying may be between them.

A Royal Christmas Tail

Stars: Jonathan Stoddard and Brittany Underwood

Premiere: Saturday, December 14, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

When a dashing prince trades a glass slipper for a dog tag, he embarks on a heartwarming Christmas quest to find the mysterious woman – and her adorable pup – who captured his heart in one magical holiday moment.

Surprise Christmas Film

Premiere: Thursday, December 18, 2025 (Original Streaming Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Saturday, December 20, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+)

Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas (working title)

Stars: Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan, and Dominic Lopez

Premiere: Friday, December 19, 2025 (Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix); Sunday, December 21, 2025, 8/7c (Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+.)

A wish tree unites a morning show host (Donovan) and an artist (Murray) as they race across Buffalo with the host’s daughter and the artist’s son (Dominic Lopez) to find the season’s hottest toy – discovering love and family along the way.

137th Tournament of Roses Parade, Live from Pasadena, California

Premiere: Thursday, January 1, 2026, 8/7c a.m (Great American Family, GFAM+, and Great American Pure Flix Original Linear and Streaming Premiere Event)

On New Year’s Day 2026, Pasadena bursts into color and music as the 137th Rose Parade, themed “The Magic of Teamwork,” rolls 5 ½ miles down Colorado Boulevard to infamous “TV Corner,” Orange Grove Boulevard, with dazzling flower-covered floats, world class marching bands, and majestic equestrian units, celebrating creativity, unity, and tradition performed in front of millions worldwide.