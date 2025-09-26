[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6, “Ignorance Is Chris.”]

Peacemaker Season 2 delivered its biggest Superman cameo yet as Nicholas Hoult reprised his role as the villainous Lex Luthor in a scene shared with Frank Grillo‘s Rick Flag Sr.

As fans will recall, Rick was also featured in the 2025 film alongside Justice Gang members Hawk Girl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and their founder, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), all of whom have popped up in Peacemaker Season 2. But with two more episodes to go in the ongoing season, we can’t help but wonder: Will any other Superman characters show up on Peacemaker?

Technically, Superman (David Corenswet), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Supergirl (Milly Alcock) appeared in the show if you count the retconned scene from Season 1’s finale, which was presented during the “Previously on…” sizzle reel at the kick-off of Peacemaker Season 2, but all three characters haven’t made a notable cameo on the show yet.

As previously reported, Superman was filming at the same time as Peacemaker Season 2, which means that much of the cast was at creator James Gunn‘s disposal, as he explained in his podcast for the show. Hoult’s cameo was filmed around the same time as the scenes that took place at the Pentagon in Superman.

Perhaps some other stars could make an appearance before Season 2 is through? We could see Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) reporting on the story surrounding Peacemaker’s trip to an alternate dimension, Superman intervening on potential dimensional threats, or even some screen time for fan-favorite Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo).

It’s hard to predict, but we know there are quite a few Superman characters we wouldn’t mind seeing cross over with Peacemaker before Season 2 is through. Below, we’re asking readers to share their predictions and hopes for another potential Superman-related cameo in our poll, then sound off in the comments section.

