[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6, “Ignorance Is Chris.”]

Peacemaker Season 2 delivered its biggest cameo yet as Episode 6, “Ignorance Is Chris,” made way for the inclusion of a major Superman character.

As fans have seen this season, quite a few characters from the blockbuster film cameo onscreen in Peacemaker, which creator James Gunn told TV Insider, “It is a continuation of Superman, but it’s also for adults.” A retcon moment from Season 1’s finale replaced the former Snyderverse Justice League with Gunn’s Justice Gang, which included Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) alongside new Superman, David Corenswet, and Supergirl, Milly Alcock.

And both Green Lantern and Hawk Girl appeared alongside billionaire funder Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) in Peacemaker‘s Season 2 premiere as Peacemaker (John Cena) auditioned for the Justice Gang. But Episode 6 made way for the most major and secretive of cameos with Nicholas Hoult as Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) paid a visit to the villainous Lex Luthor at Belle Reve Prison.

In the scene, Rick asked Lex for his help to track down Peacemaker and explained the concerns around dimensional rifts. Lex was rather sarcastic in his reception of the general as he greeted him, “General Flag, what an unexpected delight. Last time I saw you, you were denying that metahumans were a threat. And now it seems they’re taking over the world.”

As fans may recall, a lot of Lex’s actions in Superman revolved around outlawing metahuman activity and othering them in society, due in part because of his hatred towards his least favorite metahuman, Superman. According to Lex’s words, he’d been sentenced to 265 years in prison, and Rick offered to have him transferred somewhere without metahumans if he assisted in locating Peacemaker.

“Being goofy is no threat,” Lex argued when he learned that Peacemaker was merely a human vigilante without advanced abilities. But Rick pushed for the information and offered a mutually beneficial prospect, as he described this assistance as “an opportunity for redemption.”

Ultimately, Lex cooperated offscreen, but when Rick returned to the waiting area of the prison, he revealed to Sasha (Sol Rodriguez) that they’re now working with Lex Luthor. What that entails is for viewers to uncover as Season 2 continues to unfold.

In the meantime, the fan theory that Peacemaker’s alternate dimension was an all-white world devoid of diversity was proven accurate in Episode 6’s final moments as Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) tried to take a walk around the neighborhood after she and Economos (Steve Agee) cleaned up around Peacemaker’s home. The last minutes of the episode saw her surrounded by various neighbors as they ran toward her, and she, in turn, ran for her life.

At A.R.G.U.S., Peacemaker, and the regular dimension’s Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) uncovered the truth about the world as the American flag on someone’s desk unfurled, revealing a swastika instead of stars. What will happen next? Tune in next week to find out, and let us know what you thought of these shocking reveals in the comments section.

Peacemaker, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max