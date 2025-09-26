‘The Great British Baking Show’ Contestant Eliminated After Flirting With Alison Hammond

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 13, Week 4]

The Great British Baking Show‘s 16th season (labeled as Collection 13 on Netflix) went heavy on the nostalgia this episode as the nine remaining bakers returned to the tent for Back to School week. But who made the grade? And who was expelled after flirting with one of the hosts?

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith tasked the budding bakers with three challenges: the Signature, Technical, and Showstopper. For the Signature, the contestants had to make a classic British school canteen favourite, Flapjacks, which proved particularly difficult for Jessika, Iain, Nataliia, and Lesley, all of whom struggled to achieve the right texture.

The Technical challenge saw the contestants making a school cake, with Leith telling them that everything had to be handmade. There were more struggles, with curdled custard and soggy sponges; Nadia, in particular, had a tough time.

Heading into the Showstopper challenge, Leith and Hollywood marked Nadia, Nataliia, and Jessika as being at risk of going home. For the Showstopper, the bakers were asked to create a school fete full of nostalgic treats, and could present it in whatever medium they desired, so long as it represented their school days.

After Jasmine was named Star Baker for the second week in a row, hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond delivered the sad news, revealing that Jessika, the 32-year-old service designer and self-described “drag king” from London, had been eliminated.

Speaking about her elimination, Jessika revealed her highlights from her time in the tent, including flirting with Hammond.

“This was going to be my last year to apply and I feel chuffed that I made it to the tent. I have met some incredible talented inspiring bakers so it’s not all bad,” she told Channel 4, the show’s UK broadcaster.

Jessika said that during her “chaotic” week four bake, she decided to propose to Hammond jokingly. “In earlier episodes, Alison and I had been flirting and joking about getting married, so I decided to use that moment to propose to her,” she shared.

“I know she loves hard-boiled sweets, so I got her a giant hard-boiled diamond ring and asked her in Spanish if she’d marry me. She was playing hard to get, and maybe out of kindness, said ‘yes,'” Jessika continued.

She added that Fielding “offered to officiate the wedding,” noting, “Looking back, it’s all a magical blur, but I think Alison and I might technically be engaged now!”

As for her best moment, Jessika pointed to her Week Two Showstopper, a biscuit selfie. “Paul said that in his 16 years on the show, he’d never seen anything like my biscuit selfie!!!!! Whatttttt! Hearing those words from Paul had me grinning from ear to ear!” she said.

And her worst moment? Everything that happened in the most recent episode’s Showstopper challenge. “Everything went wrong – my oven, my microwave, my cake, my biscuits, my meringue,” she stated. “I was running back and forth trying to temper the chocolate, and it all just fell apart. It was a complete disaster. Oops!”

What did you think of this week’s episode? Did the right contestant go home? Let us know your thoughts below.