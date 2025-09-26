‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Aesha Scott Dishes on Season 10 Drama & Her Wedding Plans

Aesha Scott has so much to celebrate these days. For one, she returns for Season 10 of Below Deck Mediterranean as chief stew. Then there is the fact she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Scott Dobson last year. The fun-loving Kiwi became a popular fixture on the hit Bravo spinoff, where she formed a tight bond with Captain Sandy Yawn. Other familiar faces coming aboard are newly minted Bosun Nathan Gallagher and Deckhand Max Salvador.

Rounding out the crew: Stews Kizzi Kitchener and Victoria SanJuan, Chef Josh Bingham, and Deckhands Christian Trimino and Tessa Budd. When it comes to the interior, Scott looks to have her work cut out for her on the M/Y Bravado. Not only with the team intertwined in drama, but a Michelin star chef finding his groove in the galley.

Adding to the challenges comes unexpected docked days due to weather and an eclectic mix of demanding guests. In a first, one charter includes an eligible bachelor enlisting his matchmaker to invite six women on board with the ultimate hope of finding love.

Before the September 29 premiere on Bravo, Scott dishes on what’s to come.

What are your thoughts on the show entering Season 10?

Aesha Scott: First of all I’m just so surprised how long I’ve been part of it. When I first joined, I’d never seen it before. I didn’t know what it was. It was still popular, but a lot smaller than it is now. It has been so cool to see it grow and thrive. I’m so fortunate that it has kept growing. I feel really proud of it. I think it has done so well because there are so many different areas of the show people can relate to. Most people have worked in service at some point in their lives. People have to deal with workplace drama. There are so many areas that interest people.

How would you describe your connection to Captain Sandy today?

She is amazing. Our bond just keeps getting stronger and stronger every year. I really do admire her. In my first season I remember when we had our end of season dinner, I was disappointed in her. I told her I felt like the interior didn’t get enough praise because I knew she wasn’t happy with Hannah [Ferrier], but I was doing a really good job. So many captains could have taken that and held something against me, but she never ever did. She took that and actually reflected and realized she needed to recognize individuals rather than a whole department. She welcomed me back in Season 5 and coming back as a chief stew, she has done nothing but support me. She doesn’t keep an eye on me. She just fully trusts that I’m going to run my department well. In our personal lives, we’re so similar. We both have this huge inner-child’s, so any time I get a moment free, I love just going to the bridge, and we just cry laughing together about the stupidest stuff. It’s just the best.

You’re engaged. How does that feel?

We’re just really excited. I’m really fortunate, but to be honest, nothing has really changed for me. We’ve always had such a strong and stable relationship. It’s nice because everyone has been so excited for us.

When is the big day?

We’re doing it in March next year in New Zealand back in our hometown.

Will Bravo cameras be there?

No. They did ask, but we’re going to keep it private.

Speaking of life moments, Nathan comes back onboard. What are your thoughts on how things shook out with Gael [Cameron] and Nathan as they became parents? What did you think of him as a bosun?

With him and Gael, I think it was a shame how it ended because they were such a cute sweet couple, and I absolutely loved them together. I think when they met they both were still dealing with past relationships that hadn’t fully healed yet. That and the distance, things didn’t work out. Obviously, you see they have a baby and managed to work things out in the end. I’m so happy for them. I just love having Nathan around. I’m very particular of him. He is like a little brother to me. We just have so much fun. We have so much banter, and I do like to keep an eye out for him to make sure he does well as head of department. I really wanted him to succeed.

How does Chef Josh measure up?

Josh is amazing. He may be the best chef I’ve ever worked with on this show. He is a Michelin star chef and worked his ass off. He is very similar to Dave [White] where he would stay up to 2 a.m. and get up at 5 a.m. to make sure there was fresh bread going. He is a clown and into music and has all these dynamic parts about him. He is so not afraid to be who he is.

The Bravado looks really impressive and modern. What did you think of the vessel?

It’s beautiful. It’s absolutely stunning. The Mystique was great, but I think it was older than Bravado. I did a season aboard the Northern Sun, which was a converted fishing vessel. Having Bravado was a real treat. Especially, how light it is as you see in the first episode. I’m stoked because with the light of the boat, less dust shows up. It makes cleaning easier.

How are the stews this season?

My stews this year were really great, especially Kizzy. Victoria was great because she was quite green, but she had an enthusiastic attitude and was a really hard worker and was willing to be shown stuff. That was really helpful. Kizzy, right from the get-to, I could tell she was second stew material. She also had things you can’t teach, which was initiative and common sense. She was someone I didn’t have to watch at all, which was such a gift.

At the same time, Kizzy looked ready to have a good time right out of the gate.

Hey, as long as it doesn’t interfere with your work day and getting the jobs done, you do what you want in that regard.

What was the most challenging part of the season?

For me, I feel like I had a quite peaceful season. My stews did what I needed them to do for the most part. I felt like I grew into my role a bit more. I feel like I had a good relationship with Josh, which was great. I feel like it was more the deck team who struggled.

If it’s not one department, it’s the other.

Exactly. I said to Nathan, “you know what my last season was like, so I don’t feel sorry for you.”

What stood out about Barcelona?

The America’s Cup was going on, which was so cool because Kiwis are really big on the America’s Cup. It was so exciting where we would go out and sail and see all the sailboats around. That felt so surreal to me because I’ve always wanted to watch it, and we were up close to the action. We could literally see the team headquarters from our boat. It was very exciting. Barcelona is also such a cool city, so we were very lucky to film there.

Tell me about the charter guests this season. Particularly, the bachelor who came with a matchmaker alongside six prospective women to find love.

That was really exciting because we are getting different guests every time. The job can get monotonous. So, to have that one was so entertaining to us because we got to watch what felt like TV while we were doing the work. It was hard though. I felt sorry though because when he decided he didn’t have a connection with someone, the women would leave the boat. It was really sad to watch that in real time.

You’ve served a lot of big names on charters you’ve worked on and mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio in the past. Any others that stand out?

He would be the biggest one. He came on with Ethan Suplee, the guy from Without a Paddle. Naomi Campbell was on too, which was exciting. The only other experience I remember was taking the trash out one time and walking down and jumping on the dock and right there in front of me putting his shoes on was Will Smith. He was with all his family. He was like, “hey, hurry up! We need to go get some ice cream.” It was so buzzy seeing him right there with his family on holiday. Especially, when we’d go down to St. Barts over New Year’s where all the celebrities are down there. I remember standing there with my binoculars and looking over at one boat, and there is Rihanna cruising. Then I’m looking at another boat where it’s Ashley Olsen and her husband. You do have a lot of celebrity sightings for sure.

Has there been a celebrity who has said they were a fan of yours or Below Deck?

The one that really touched my heart was when we did the network Upfronts earlier this year in New York. Jimmy Fallon ran up to myself and Sandy. He said, “I love you guys! I love your show. Can I please get a photo?” I’m like, “what are you talking about? You’re Jimmy Fallon! Can I get a photo?” That was really cool. Like Chrissy Teigen loves the show. We do hear about a lot of celebrity names talking about the show now.

What else can you want to tease about this season?

In past seasons, if there is drama, it tends to be toxic drama. Like bitching and fighting and all that. This season is probably my favorite season we’ve ever done because so much happened, but it wasn’t toxic stuff. There were so many layers of people dealing with things in their real life and real relationship struggles and real personal struggles. I love that it was dramatic, but it wasn’t in a gross kind of way. I think people will relate to a lot of different parts of it. A lot happens, You will be entertained.

Below Deck Mediterranean premiere, September 29, 8/7c, Bravo (Next Day on Peacock)