Hallmark Star Ashley Williams Shares Heartfelt Post to Mark World Alzheimer’s Day

Ashley Williams took to her Instagram page on Monday (September 22) to mark World Alzheimer’s Day, honoring caregivers, including her father, Gurney, who took care of her mother, Linda, amid her long battle with the disease.

The Hallmark actress posted a sweet photo of her parents embracing, writing, “This #worldalzheimersday I want to call out to the 11 million caregivers of #alzheimers and other dementia in this country, like my dad in this picture.”

She added, “He was devoted to my mother for all of their almost 50 years together, but especially in the years that she lived with the disease. It was almost more of a dangerous time for him than her.”

Ashley, who is the sister of actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, lost her mom, Linda, in November 2016 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. As Ashley revealed in a 2017 Medium post, she was 16 weeks pregnant with her second child on the day of her mother’s funeral, where she got up to speak after her sister.

In her latest Instagram post, the To Barcelona, with Love star said, “If you know of someone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, reach out to them today. Let them know you know they are tired. Maybe drop off dinner this week or offer to come hang out with their loved one so they can shower or take a walk. Their job is endless, heroic, beautiful and heartbreaking.”

She concluded, “Thank you, caregivers, for all you do. I’m standing with you today and I hope you can feel my arms around you. If you have the means to donate to the Alzheimer’s association today, please check out the link in my bio. Love you. Xx #alzheimers #dementia #endalz.”

Ashley’s sister Kimberly commented on the post with four purple heart emojis. Many of her former Hallmark co-stars also responded with heart emojis, including Kevin Nealon, Sharon Lawrence, and Miguel Brocca.

Before becoming a Hallmark regular, Ashley was known for starring in the TV Land series The Jim Gaffigan Show and the NBC series Good Morning Miami. She also played Victoria in 15 episodes of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother.

In recent years, Ashley has starred in several Hallmark movies, including the Christmas in Evergreen franchise, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, Falling Together, Jingle Bell Run, Notes of Autumn, and, most recently, To Barcelona, Forever.