Why Is ‘The Shining’ Character Dick Hallorann in ‘It: Welcome to Derry’?

It: Welcome to Derry is an ambitious new addition to the world of Stephen King‘s It. Developed for the small screen by the same creatives who made the back-to-back film series, It and It: Chapter Two, the story turns focus to the finer details of King’s sprawling horror novel called the interludes… and it includes a character that King fans are bound to know very, very well.

In Season 1 (of a hopeful three), the story of Welcome to Derry will, in part, give screen life to the gutting history of the Black Spot, a nightclub that is created for and frequented by the Black airmen stationed near Derry, Maine, and is ultimately burned down — with dozens of patrons deliberately trapped inside — by white supremacists.

“It’s a big paroxysm of violence that not only reflects the darkness of the story in the book, but also is a bit of a reflection of the violence that happened in America and all the implications of racial tension and segregation that happened back in those days,” Andy Muschietti told TV Insider of the series’ focus on this incident.

In the novel, the character who relays the devastating story is Will Hanlon, the father of Mike Hanlon. Mike is, of course, one of the central characters in the “Loser Club” who makes a record of It’s resurgences. (In the show, the character Will is a child, and instead, it’s his father, portrayed by Jovan Adepo, who centers the same narrative.)

For those who haven’t read the It novel lately, you may be wondering why the new TV series is going to include the character Dick Hallorann (who’ll be portrayed by Chris Chalk) in the story of Welcome to Derry. After all, Dick is best known for being the head chef at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining, who recognizes Danny Torrance’s “shine” because he possesses his own psychic gift. He later appears in the sequel Doctor Sleep, continuing his relationship with Danny and his mother, Wendy.

However, Dick is also briefly featured in the backstory for the Black Spot in the It novel. In the narrative, Will reveals that after the club began to burn, Dick insists he and another friend will not be able to escape through the main door as the arsonists, sheet-clad members of the “Maine Legion of White Decency,” are blocking the exit. Instead, they need to break through a window and climb out, which they do. The story hints that Dick’s “shine” is part of their salvation, as he insists he knows the door is blocked, even if they can’t see it.

Muschietti said the decision to incorporate Dick into Welcome to Derry was simple. “For us, it was a no-brainer. Dick was an outstanding character, not only because he’s in The Shining but also because [his] power is definitely ingrained in the story.”

We’ll have to wait and see how else Dick Hallorann plays into the story when the series premieres next month.

It: Welcome to Derry, Series Premiere, October 26, HBO Max