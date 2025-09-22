[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 5, “Back to Suture.”]

Peacemaker‘s second season may be dealing with alternate dimensions, but when it came to Michael Rooker‘s role, it was all about Eagly.

The actor and constant collaborator of DC co-head, James Gunn, appeared as Red St. Wild, a man hired by A.R.G.U.S. to take care of Chris Smith’s (John Cena) deadly bird of prey. But as fans who tuned into the most recent installment learned, Eagly isn’t just your run-of-the-mill bald eagle; he’s “the Prime Eagle,” who appeared to Red St. Wild in a godly-like way.

After setting out traps and other ways to try and deceive the bird, Red St. Wild faced Eagly’s coordinated attack by him and some feathered friends who [Spoiler] massacred the hunter as he wept. When it came to taking on the role, Rooker tells TV Insider, “It was kind of a surprise. I was off doing another show, The Righteous Gemstones down there in South Carolina, and I was close and they needed me and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.'”

Funnily enough, Rooker’s Gemstones character, Cobb Milsap [Spoiler], had a deadly run-in with an alligator in the show’s respective final season earlier this year. So it would seem that death by animal is an ongoing theme in Rooker’s recent filmography. As the actor points out, “Whenever Gunn calls me, I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ I love the man, so no matter what, I’ll make it happen…. Well, not really, no matter what,” the actor amends, jokingly adding, “The money’s still got to be good.”

As for the role of Red St. Wild, Rooker shares, “I enjoyed my character and it was hot and humid down there [in Atlanta], and at certain points in the project, I got to disrobe a wee bit. Not completely, of course, but it was kind of fun to show off my gut.” Meanwhile, when it came to finding the character’s distinct look, Rooker reveals, “It was already etched out, sketched out. They already knew what they wanted. Everything fit really well. I got to wear a wig [with] beads and feathers.”

Something Rooker would categorize as in between “Willie Nelson and Mountain Man, or something like that.” While Red St. Wild may be gone, we’ll not soon forget Rooker’s memorable turn in the role. Let us know what you thought of Rooker’s turn in the comments section below, as well as that Eagly reveal.

Peacemaker, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max