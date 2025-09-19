Did HGTV’s David Bromstad Just Tease New Home Renovation Show?

With another season of My Lottery Dream Home in the books, David Bromstad is gearing up for a new HGTV project.

Bromstad seemingly teased that he has a new home renovation special on the way. “You don’t even understand how amazing this special is gonna be. You’re like, ‘What special?’ I’m not telling you!” Bromstad’s friend Lana Reiss said in a since-expired Instagram Story video filmed inside his house on Wednesday, September 17, per EntertainmentNow.

According to the outlet, Bromstad could be heard in the background of the clip, stating, “You can tease it!” Reiss hinted that the special will focus on Bromstad’s Florida home, which she called “phenomenal.”

“You guys are gonna lose your tits. I don’t know. I am,” Reiss joked. “I’m losing mine right now! Where’d they go?!”

Reiss appeared to tease the project again in a Thursday, September 18, Instagram Story clip. “And that’s a wrap on this amazing house and this insane journey. I don’t think you’re ready,” she said while sitting in front of what looked like a pink brick wall.

HGTV has not publicly announced any upcoming specials featuring Bromstad. The TV personality, however, returned to the small screen in July with Season 18 of My Lottery Dream Home. The series seemingly wrapped up its latest batch of episodes, as Retta‘s Scariest House in America will take over the show’s Friday night, 9/8c time slot beginning on September 19.

Fans previously followed Bromstad as he searched for his perfect house in the 2021 HGTV special My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home. Bromstad ultimately chose a 4-bathroom, 5-bedroom Tudor-style home in Orlando.

“I really wanted something that was move-in ready; that I didn’t have to do a lot of work,” he told HGTV of his decision at the time. “Of course, I’m going to put my spin on it. It could have been brand new and I’m still going to tear some things down or paint things or, you know, do something structural.”

Bromstad continued, “It’s my dream right now. It’s such a special and unique place, and every time people come in, the vibe here is so cool and chill. It’s a great entertainer’s home, and I love to entertain and I love to have people over, and the backyard is fantastic … So, I’m just living for the moment.”

As for whether he plans to sell the home down the line, Bromstad said, “I don’t think so. I think this is going to be a generational home. It’s really special and it’s in a really special neighborhood. In this neighborhood, houses basically go from generation to generation to generation to generation—no one sells their houses in this neighborhood.”