[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 Episode 8, “A Virtuous Woman.”]

Outlander: Blood of My Blood brought most of its characters crashing together in the latest installment, “A Virtuous Woman,” as Ellen (Harriet Slater) was forced to partake in a test to confirm her virtue was intact after Lord Lovat (Tony Curran) alleged she had been ruined.

Viewers know that she and Brian (Jamie Roy) were handfast and ultimately consummated their relationship in Episode 5 this season, but her betrothal to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden) was still intact, and in order to maintain it, she had to pass this test, or face consequences as severe as death.

When Brian heard word of the test she faced, he set out to Castle Leoch, with Julia (Hermione Corfield) in tow, to save Ellen from danger. Julia ended up making a remedy that could help Ellen pass as a virgin and even opted to follow through with the mission in lieu of immediately running to her husband, Henry (Jeremy Irvine), who she now knew was with the Grants.

And that ended up being the right choice for her and Henry, the latter of whom had resigned himself to stopping his search for her and making a potential return home to his own time, with Ned Gowan’s (Conor MacNeill) help. As the test proceeded, though, and Ellen managed to pass, she was angered at her brothers over their complicity in the predicament, but grateful to Julia, who went on to make her escape out of Castle Leoch, not before she ran into an awestruck Henry.

After months of separation and uncertainty, they were safe in each other’s arms once more, but their reunion was brief as she had to return with Brian, who was hiding in the basement, back to Castle Leathers to avoid trouble. Henry departed Castle Leoch with a shining smile that was then replaced with shock after a letter was delivered announcing the death of Malcolm’s father, Isaac (Brian McCardie).

While the stakes couldn’t be higher, hope remains, at least that’s what showrunner Matthew B. Roberts teases in our latest Outlander: Blood of My Blood Aftershow. As for what made this episode the right time to reunite Julia and Henry, he says, “It’s well earned.” As he was working on the scene in post-production, Roberts adds, “All the people… who work on it, they respond every time to that moment.”

As for that aforementioned hope, Roberts shares, “Will they see each other again? I’m not gonna lie, absolutely, and it will play out. It’s well earned. These characters in this story aren’t as easily put together as they are in Outlander.” Roberts points out that it doesn’t take long for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to get together in the original series. “Finding each other, being together is the story on Blood of My Blood, and we’ll have our moments and certainly, as we go forth… obviously they’re going to be near each other,” he adds of Henry and Julia who have essentially been separated since the pilot.

See what else Roberts has to say about Ellen’s big test in this episode, the lengths Julia went to help her, and much more in the full aftershow interview above.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz