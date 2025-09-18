Jean Smart, Ben Stiller & More React to Jimmy Kimmel Being Pulled From ABC

ABC’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air on Wednesday (September 17) over comments Jimmy Kimmel made about the Charlie Kirk shooting is causing quite the stir online, with several Hollywood stars taking to social media to share their reactions.

Disney’s ABC made the announcement late Wednesday, revealing the late-night show would be on “indefinite hiatus” amid backlash over comments Kimmel made on Monday’s (September 15) show. The move came after powerful station group Nexstar announced it would preempt the show on its 32 ABC affiliate stations.

After the news broke, many celebrities shared their shock, including Hacks star Jean Smart, who wrote on Instagram, “I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda.”

She added, “Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

Actor and Severance director Ben Stiller also commented, writing on X, “This isn’t right.”

Comedian Wanda Sykes, who was supposed to be a guest on Wednesday’s show, said in an Instagram video, “Let’s see, [Trump] didn’t end the Ukraine War or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes called the move “the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s not even close.”

This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s not even close. https://t.co/uMjEZkIpat — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 17, 2025

Rosie O’Donnell took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Kimmel and writing, “This is unacceptable – f*** this fascist administration and corrupt corporate executives – bowing to the orange monster – america is no more 🥲.”

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush added, “The First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore. Period. Fascism is here and it’s chilling.”

The First Amendment doesn’t exist in America anymore. Period. Fascism is here and it’s chilling. https://t.co/G2iwFmJwQJ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) September 17, 2025

Comedian and Tim & Eric star Tim Heidecker spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the situation at the premiere of his new movie Him, saying, “I am sure Jimmy will be okay but it’s very scary and is absolutely state-sponsored censorship. I mean the guy from the FCC said, ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way’ — that’s like mob stuff. I’m very upset by it. Late night TV is not my thing but that’s OK, I think he should be able to say what he wants, within reason. What he said didn’t seem that crazy.”

Heidecker was referring to comments made by Trump-appointed FCC chair Brendan Carr, who told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson on Wednesday, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Carr made similar comments on Fox News later that night, per CNN, saying, “We at the FCC are going to force the public interest obligation. There are broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn in their license in to the FCC. But that’s our job. Again, we’re making some progress now.”

President Trump celebrated the news on Wednesday, writing on Truth Social, “Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done.”

He continued, “Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”