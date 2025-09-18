The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has had everyone talking … except the other current hosts of late-night television. That changes tonight.

Some of Jimmy Kimmel‘s fellow “Strike Force Five” (the title that the hosts of late-night gave themselves while podcasting together during the dual Hollywood strike shutdowns) only heard about it after their Wednesday night shows were taped. Stephen Colbert, for example, reportedly found out in front of his live audience for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Kimmel’s fellow late-night hosts are expected to speak up about the suspension of his show by ABC in the wake of pressure from the Donald Trump administration’s FCC chairman on Thursday’s (September 18) broadcast.

To catch their reactions as they happen, then, here’s a guide to which late-night shows are running with new editions this evening.

The Daily Show (11/10c, Comedy Central)

Jon Stewart is anchoring a special Thursday night edition of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Stewart traditionally hosts just the Monday shows, save for special occasions, and this appears to be just that.

Stewart’s guest will be Maria Ressa, a Nobel Laureate and author of How to Stand Up to a Dictator.

Programming Note: Jon Stewart will be hosting The Daily Show tonight at 11/10c on Comedy Central. Just don’t tell him it’s Thursday 🤫 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 18, 2025

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35/10:35c, CBS)

Colbert knows a thing or two about the position Kimmel is in, as his own show was summarily canceled by CBS in a move that many speculate had political aims (the network’s parent company, Paramount, was engaged in a merger that needed federal approval from Trump’s administration).

The late-night host is expected to address the Kimmel suspension on his new show this evening, and his guests are CNN anchor Jake Tapper and The New Yorker‘s David Remnick.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11:35/10:35c, NBC)

Jimmy Fallon, who Trump suggested should be next on the chopping block after Colbert and Kimmel, abruptly canceled an appearance at a New York festival to promote his new series, On Brand With Jimmy Fallon, in the wake of Kimmel’s suspension. However, his show is still expected to air with a new episode on Thursday night, with guests Jude Law, Tom Llamas, and a performance from Just in Time.

Late Night With Seth Meyers (12:35a/11:35c, NBC)

Seth Meyers will also be airing a new episode Thursday night, with Black Rabbit star Jason Bateman — a personal friend of Kimmel’s who has already spoken out about the suspension on Today — on hand alongside Jinkx Monsoon as the night’s guests.

Meyers, like Fallon, has his own personal stake in the matter, as he was named by Trump as a next target for ouster from late-night.