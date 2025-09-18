‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Show Support for Former Contestant & Kimmel Writer Louis Virtel

Jeopardy! fans showed support for Louis Virtel, who appeared on the game show over a decade ago. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended from airing on September 17, and Virtel is a writer for the talk show.

“The snap heard ’round the world. Shout out to Louis Virtel, a true #Jeopardy! legend,” the Jeopardy! Instagram page posted on September 18, the day after the suspension was announced.

In the video, Virtel was seen correctly guessing a Daily Double and snapped after getting the answer right. He wagered $5,000 on the clue, which read, “Arthur Miller thought 1690 Salem was relevant to 1950s America when he wrote this play.” “What is The Crucible?” Louis Virtel answered. He got it right and moved his total to $11,000. After getting it right, Virtel emphatically snapped with a serious expression on his face. His reaction went viral.

Virtel first appeared on Jeopardy! in May 2015. He lost his game, but will forever be remembered for his gesture. The contestant also appeared on The Chase in 2014.

Fans showed support for the contestant, who has worked at JKL since 2024, amidst the suspension of all employees. “He and all the writers deserve so much better!” an Instagram user said.

“Exceptional timing for this post,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

“Support Louis & the whole writing staff of the Jimmy Kimmel show!!” a third wrote.

“Icon behavior,” wrote one fan.

“We love you @louisvirtel!!!!! ❤️,” another said.

“Justice for Louis!” a fan wrote.

“You’re the best!” said one last fan.

Aside from JKL, Virtel is also a writer for the shows Pop Culture Jeopardy! and Billy on the Street. He has written for publications such as Billboard, Time, Hollywood Life, TV Line, and Vulture. Virtel also runs the podcast, Keep It!.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Virtel occasionally appeared on the segment “Virtel It Like It Is.” He also contributed to the awards shows Kimmel was associated with, including the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as the 95th and 96th Academy Awards. Virtel was also a writer for the 31st Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.

ABC announced on September 17 that they were suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! over comments he made about Charlie Kirk‘s murderer. In a statement, the network said the talk show would be “pre-empted indefinitely.” Kimmel was set to clarify his comments about Kirk before the suspension.

The comment that people appeared to take offense to happened on the September 15 show. “The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said of the alleged shooter.

After being pulled on Wednesday night, the talk show was replaced with a rerun of Celebrity Family Feud. However, there is no confirmation as to whether Jimmy Kimmel Live! is going to be fully canceled.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock