Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Shine In New ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Promo (PHOTO)

The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is just around the corner. Key art for Ryan Seacrest‘s first season just dropped, and the hosts are shining brighter than ever.

In the photo, Seacrest is arm-in-arm with his cohost, Vanna White. They both have huge smiles on their faces as they walk down silver and gold shiny money wedges.

Vanna White glitters in a silver sparkly one-shoulder dress. She wore dangly silver earrings and matching open-toe heels. Ryan Seacrest opted for a whole navy blue look. His suit, shirt, and tie are the same color, but his shoes are brown suede. He stuck his other hand out with his palm facing up.

The words “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” appear across the hosts’ midriffs in shiny gold letters. Details about the game show also appear below them.

The hour-long series welcomes celebrity contestants to come spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to one million dollars. The contestants play two full, but separate games to try and win $1 million for the charity of their choice. So far, $11 million has been won for various charities. This amount will increase with the upcoming season.

Many fans are waiting for the celebrity announcement for Season 26 since the premiere is next week. Typically, comedians, actors, and athletes fill the lineup.

This will be the first time Ryan Seacrest is hosting the celebrity version of the game show. Pat Sajak took one final spin as host for Season 5 after retiring from the syndicated version in 2024.

Season 43 of the syndicated version started on September 8, Mondays through Fridays on local channels. It also started streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

Are you excited for the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune? Let us know in the comments.