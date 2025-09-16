Greg Gutfeld Goes Nuclear on Jessica Tarlov in Heated Charlie Kirk Shooter Debate

The Five got fiesty on Monday (September 15) when Greg Gutfeld blew up on his co-host Jessica Tarlov after she dared to suggest that political violence happens from both the left and right.

The panel was discussing the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the arrest of the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, when Gutfeld claimed that this kind of violence is only happening on one side of the political aisle.

“We don’t need more information,” Gutfeld said, per The Wrap. “What is interesting here is why this is only happening on the left and not the right? That’s all we need to know.”

Tarlov interrupted to ask, “What about Melissa Hortman?” referencing the Minnesota State Representative who was shot and killed alongside her husband in June.

This fired up Gutfeld, who responded, “Did you know her name before it happened? None of us did. None of us were spending every single day talking about Melissa Hortman. I never heard of her until after she died.”

“So she doesn’t matter?” Tarlov retorted.

Gutfeld: We don’t need more information… What is interesting here is why it’s only this happening on the left and not the right? Jessica: What about Melissa Hortman? Gutfeld: Did you know her name before it happened? None of us did. None of us were spending every single day… pic.twitter.com/YcIzhbP88t — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2025

“Don’t play that bull**** with me,” Gutfeld hit back, growing increasingly angry. “What I’m saying is there was no demonization amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody that knew her. Then you’ll bring up Josh Shapiro, but you will not bring up that that was a pro-Palestine person.”

He continued, “The fact of the matter is the both sides argument not only doesn’t fly, we don’t care. We don’t care about your both sides argument. That s*** is dead.”

For the record, despite Utah’s Republican governor Spencer Cox telling The Wall Street Journal that Robinson had been “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” Robinson himself has not spoken about his political beliefs nor the motives behind the shooting.

In addition, per a January 2024 research by the National Institute of Justice, “the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism” in the United States.

According to data from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, right-wing extremism accounted for around 85% of extremist-related fatalities in the United States since 2016.

Viewers took to social media to react to Gutfeld’s comments, with many taking offence to how he brushed over Hortman’s killing.

“Fox News’ dismissal of Melissa Hortman’s June 2025 murder—alongside her husband’s killing and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife—exposes their selective outrage, mirroring Trump’s own silence on Democratic victims while amplifying Charlie Kirk’s recent campus slaying,” wrote one X user.

“So because no one on Fox ‘News’ mentioned her before she was murdered by a trump supporter her death doesn’t matter??????” said another.

“Go Jessica!,” added another.

Another wrote, “What an idiot Guttfeld is becoming.”

“I guess if you don’t know the victims name, they must of not been important enough to mourn. These awful, awful people,” said one user.