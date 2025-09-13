The Emmy Awards, Concert from Vatican City, What’s Up with ‘Doc,’ ‘Walking Dead’ in Spain

William DeShazer/CBS

Emmys

Special

SUNDAY: Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmy Awards from L.A.’s Peacock Theater, where CBS could score a rare win for a broadcast network with Kathy Bates a front-runner in the lead drama actress category for Matlock. It could be a historic night for Apple TV+, which boasts the most nominated drama (Severance) and comedy (The Studio), while Netflix is poised to repeat in the limited-series category with Adolescence. An underdog to root for: HBO Max’s The Pitt, whose star Noah Wyle (coming full circle from his breakthrough role in ER) is favored in the lead drama actor category. Check out my analysis of the top categories in drama, comedy, and limited series, along with other Emmys coverage, here. (An edited version of last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys airs Saturday at 8/7c on FXX, featuring Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s timely presentation of the Governors Award to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which is shutting down after Congress cruelly rescinded federal funding.)

Grace for the World

Grace for the World

Special 12/11c

SATURDAY: From St. Peter’s Square in Italy’s Vatican City, the first live concert ever to use this spectacular setting marks the end of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity. At a time when a concert for peace sounds like an especially good idea, the musical event features Andrea Bocelli with a starry lineup including John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Pharrell Williams with the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Karol G, and others, accompanied by an international choir. The special features an aerial drone and light show with images inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

Fox

Doc

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The emotionally charged medical drama doesn’t officially return in its regular Tuesday time period until Sept. 23, but fans can get an early look with a special preview of the Season 2 premiere. The episode puts recovering amnesiac Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) in the middle of a heated crisis when an out-of-control father puts the staff in danger while demanding his daughter get the heart transplant she was promised. This patient’s history is part of the past that Amy can’t remember, after a car accident wiped out the last eight years of her memories. She’s also involved in one of TV’s more complicated triangles, involving Michael (Omar Metwally), the ex-husband and chief medical officer she doesn’t remember divorcing—and whose new wife is going into labor on this day from hell — and chief resident Jake (Jon Ecker), the hot doc she can’t remember falling in love with.

AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

9/8c

SUNDAY: There’s little time for a siesta when Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) acclimate themselves to their new surroundings in Spain in the spinoff’s third season. They’re given shelter, though not the warmest of welcomes, in a thriving village that doesn’t typically welcome outsiders. The town is too busy to bother much with the newcomers, because they’re preparing for a festival that includes a lottery (shades of Shirley Jackson) that claims one unlucky young lady each year.

HBO

Task

9/8c

SUNDAY: “What have you done to us?” Maeve (Emilia Jones) asks her uncle Robbie (Tom Pelphrey) once she realizes who little 6-year-old Sam (Ben Lewis Doherty) really is. And what are they going to do with this sole survivor of Robbie’s botched and violent raid on a biker gang’s drug trap house? While we learn more about Robbie’s crusade against the Dark Hearts gang, the second episode of Brad Ingelby’s bleak crime drama also delivers insight into FBI agent Tom’s (Mark Ruffalo) broken family, nervously anticipating a sentencing hearing a week away for his adopted son.

