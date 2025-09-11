How ‘Friends’ Helped Jennifer Aniston Adopt Her 1st Dog Norman

Paige Strout
Comments
Jennifer Aniston and dog Lord Chesterfield, Instagram, November 2020.
Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Friends

 More

Jennifer Aniston owes a lot to Friends, including introducing her to her first dog, Norman.

“I’ve always had rescue dogs. My first dog, actually, was Norman, whose name is tattooed on my foot. Normie, I actually got from the show Friends,” the actress shared on the Wednesday, September 10, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “He was on Friends.”

Stephen Colbert was jealous of the late dog’s job on the hit sitcom, joking, “The dog was on Friends? You know, I auditioned for Friends and never got on.”

Aniston went on to note that Norman made an appearance on Season 2, Episode 6, of the NBC series, “the one where Joey [Matt LeBlanc] and Chandler [Matthew Perry] babysit little, Ross’ [David Schwimmer] baby, whose name I can’t remember — Ben. And they lost the baby. They left the baby on a bus.”

“So, they leave the baby on the bus. They’re running through New York City streets, trying to find the bus that they left the baby on,” she shared. “And as they’re running through the streets, you know how New York has these wonderful dog walkers with 20 dogs on leashes, and Norman was one of those dogs.”

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, 'The One With The Baby on The Bus', (Season 2, ep. 206, aired Nov. 2, 1995), 1994-2000.

Mike Ansell / ©Warner Brothers / Courtesy: Everett Collection

While filming the episode, Aniston said she asked the show’s animal trainers if any of the dogs were up for adoption. “And they said, ‘Well, we actually have a dog who we’re going to retire because he’s very stubborn and doesn’t do what we tell him, and he never hits his mark,'” she said. “And so, I retired him, and then, he became mine. And he was only 1. He was only 1 years old.”

'The Morning Show': Alex & Bradley Navigate a Conspiracy in Season 4 Trailer
Related

'The Morning Show': Alex & Bradley Navigate a Conspiracy in Season 4 Trailer

Norman, a Welsh corgi-terrier mix, died at the age of 15 in 2011. “He was an old dog and it was just his time,” a rep for Aniston told People in May 2011. She later shared her dog Dolly, a white German shepherd, with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The exes said goodbye to their shared pup in July 2019.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔 She was surrounded by her entire family,” Theroux wrote alongside Instagram pics of Dolly’s final days. “‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly.”

Aniston paid tribute to Dolly in a June 2023 Instagram post. “Dolly forever ❤️,” she captioned pics of herself and her late pup.

Aniston is currently a proud dog mom to pups Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, the latter of whom inspired her new children’s cookbook, Cook with Clydeo. “These are just fun recipes for parents to make with their kids in the kitchen. They’re very simple,” she told Colbert of the book, the proceeds of which go to The Clydeo Fund, which supports animal rescue organizations across the globe.

Before her interview on Wednesday’s The Late Show, Aniston joined Colbert for a segment of “Rescue Dog Rescue,” in which the host and a celebrity guest convince viewers to adopt dogs by sharing hilarious lies about each pup. On the show, Colbert noted that the segment has a “perfect record of every single dog getting adopted.”

Friends - NBC

Friends where to stream

Friends

Jennifer Aniston




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
BIG BROTHER August 31, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rachel Reilly. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
1
‘Big Brother’: Rachel Reilly Shares If She Would Be Loyal to Keanu
Jimmy Kimmel on Charlie Kirk
2
Jimmy Kimmel Urges to Stop ‘Angry Finger-Pointing’ After Charlie Kirk Shooting
Rossif Sutherland in Murder in a Small Town
3
‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 2: New Cases, Karl & Cassandra, and More
'9-1-1: Nashville' Key Art
4
First Look: Chris O’Donnell Performs Daring Rescue on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’
Actors Charlie Sheen (L) and Martin Sheen present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series onstage at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
5
Why Aren’t Emilio Estevez & Martin Sheen in Charlie Sheen’s Doc?