‘Fire Country’: Stephanie Arcila Appearing in Season 4 Premiere — Details on Bodiela

It sounds like the Fire Country Season 4 premiere title (“Goodbye for Now”) might be referring to Gabriela, with Stephanie Arcila not returning as a series regular. However, Arcila will be back for that first episode, which airs on Friday, October 17, at 8/7c (one hour earlier than usual for this one, swapping spots with Sheriff Country, debuting right after).

After that major cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale — Bode (Max Thieriot) could only watch as a burning building collapsed with his father Vince (Billy Burke), mother Sharon (Diane Farr), and grandfather Walter (Jeff Fahey) inside — it should be no surprise that the premiere will pick up immediately for that rescue. And part of that first episode is the farewell to Gabriela.

“We’re so happy to have Stephanie back, to have Gabriela back in the premiere, and we really wrote a love letter to the character,” executive producer Tia Napolitano tells TV Insider. “We will see glimpses of Bodiela [the relationship between exes Bode and Gabriela]. It’s really a beautiful sendoff for now that’s fitting to the character that, if you’re fan, I think it’s real fan candy.”

As for what we’ll see between Bode and Gabriela, “She’ll become very significant to him, as she always has been, in support in his life in the premiere so that he wonders when she leaves how he’s going to be without her,” Napolitano teases. “We’ve only known him since she’s been in his life in different capacities over the years, so, it’ll shake things up. I think it’ll make us wanting more Gabriela in the future, which is never a bad thing.”

Bode won’t be the only one to feel Gabriela’s absence. There’s also her father, Manny (Kevin Alejandro). “With Gabriela eventually not here every episode, he’s got all of this dad advice and dad jokes with nowhere to go, so you see him being a parental figure to Jake [Jordan Calloway], to Eve [Jules Latimer], of course to Bode in ways that remind us, Manny’s got wisdom. We put him through it. Manny’s got a lot of wisdom,” says the EP.

As for seeing Arcila again, “Never say never,” according to Napolitano.

How do you think Fire Country will write out Gabriela? What are you hoping to see between her and Bode in the premiere? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS

