‘Trek’ Finale, Wedding Chaos for ‘Tony & Ziva,’ Tyler Perry Times Two

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Season Finale

The ancient extradimensional evil entity known as the Vezda (introduced in the season’s fifth episode, “Through the Lens of Time”) returns to create new threats for the universe — and more specifically, the crew of the Enterprise — in the rousing Season 3 finale. Sacrifices may be required to once again contain these malevolent aliens, capable of taking over human bodies. But first, the Enterprise gets a memorable assist from James Kirk (Paul Wesley) and the Farragut in a scene that takes the friendship of the future Enterprise captain and science officer Spock (Ethan Peck) to the next level.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

The mayhem we witnessed during the opening of the spinoff’s premiere is explained in this eventful episode, unfolding during a mock wedding in Budapest that’s a front for spy action. Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) are using the staged ceremony, with local parolees posing as wedding guests, to lure and expose the devious Interpol agent Martine (Nassima Benchicou). “What could go wrong?” muses Tony, who soon finds out when a member of the wedding party is unexpectedly sidelined and he reacts drolly: “Looks like our fake wedding is down a fake bride.” Which explains why Ziva is wearing a wedding gown when the real chase begins.

Beauty in Black

Series Premiere

“Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown,” Shakespeare once wrote. Tyler Perry, the Bard of Atlanta, dramatizes such a dilemma in Season 2 of his dynastic melodrama, which propels ex-stripper Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) into the hot seat when her ailing husband Horace (Ricco Ross) puts her in charge of the family’s lucrative cosmetic and hair-care empire, setting off major conflict with his daughter-in-law Mallory (Crystle Stewart) and other greedy members of the Bellarie family. “You’re smart, ruthless and calculated. That’s why I chose you,” Horace tells Kimmie from what looks like his deathbed. She’d better be to survive.

Zatima

Season Premiere

The indefatigable Perry strikes again with the fourth season of the Sistas spinoff, which focuses on the passionate relationship and messy lives of Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett) and Zac (Devale Ellis). As the couple anticipates new parenthood during Fatima’s pregnancy, family and other complications threaten to mar their blessed event. If the course of true love ran smoothly, there would be no show.

Lynley

Elizabeth George fans familiar with the Inspector Lynley novels may have wondered why DI Tommy Lynley’s (Leo Suter) love interest Helen was nowhere to be seen in last week’s premiere. That’s because, in this version, they hadn’t been reacquainted yet. That changes in the second episode, when the disappearance of a real-estate agent leads him and scrappy sidekick DS Barbara Havers (Sofia Barclay) to a business managed by Helen (Niamh Walsh), his glam former Oxford classmate. While Havers rolls her eyes at the posh couple, Lynley takes his eye off the case at a crucial moment, forcing the detective duo to have others’ backs to keep their jobs.

