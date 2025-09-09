Hot Bench is back for Season 12, but a familiar face is missing. Judge Michael Corriero is no longer on the panel with Rachel Juarez and Yodit Tewolde, whom he’d been presiding alongside since Season 9.

Corriero joined the show during Season 3 as original co-host Larry Bakman’s replacement. He sat alongside Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango, both of whom had also been on the show since Season 1. Acker and DiMango left after Season 8, paving the way for Juarez and Tewolde to join the show.

So, what happened to Corriero and why is he no longer part of the show? Scroll down for everything we know.

What happened to Judge Michael Corriero?

Corriero, who is in his 80s, retired from the show after Season 11. He announced his decision in early 2025 and revealed that this had been his plan for a while.

“At the beginning of this past year, after almost nine years on Hot Bench, I made it clear to everyone that this would be my final season,” Corriero said in a statement, per Deadline. “It was time to pass the torch or, should I say, the gavel. I will miss the challenge, my beloved colleagues, and the entire Hot Bench team.”

Corriero’s exit isn’t the only change for Season 12. Bailiff Sonia Montejano also left the show after 11 seasons, while production was relocated from Los Angeles to Connecticut for financial reasons.

Who replaced Michael Corriero on Hot Bench?

Daniel Mentzer was announced as Corriero’s replacement in March when filming began for Season 12. It was also revealed that retired NYPD detective Gina Findley has replaced Montejano.

Mentzer was featured on Judge Judy Presents: Justice on Trial and has been a legal analyst on Court TV. He’s a “seasoned litigator,” according to his website bio, and has tried more than 90 felony cases. After graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University at Buffalo Law School, then later received a specialization in tax law from William & Mary Law School.

