‘Hot Bench’ Judges on Being ‘Family,’ Changes Ahead & Surpassing 2,000 Episodes

The Hot Bench has ruled daytime courtroom television weekdays in syndication. Holding the gavels and hearing real small claims cases are Judges Yodit Tewolde, Rachel Juarez and Michael Corriero. The three have delivered verdicts after thoughtful deliberations while also winning over viewers with their no-nonsense approach. It’s a style mastered by the show’s creator the iconic Judge Judy Sheindlin.

For fans of the show a big change is coming as Corriero is departing the series. Season 11 currently airing will be his last after nine seasons. Tewolde and Juarez carry on by signing on for Season 12. We caught up with the two to chat about the success of the show, the most memorable case and what’s to come. They also provide insight on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama unfolding in Hollywood.

What do you make of the show’s success and just celebrating the 2,000th episode?

Yodit Tewolde: The show continues to resonate with its viewers. As far as entertainment goes, the happenings inside the courtroom are the best reality TV you can get. There are also the educational takeaways—those who come before us are real people with real cases and problems. I think our viewers can see themselves in our litigants and can apply the lessons in life and the law to their own lives.

Having been there since Season 9, how would you say you’ve meshed?

Yodit: The Hot Bench family was a pretty solid one with people who had known and worked with each other since Season 1, so it was a little intimidating at first. But from the second I stepped foot on set, I felt like family. I’ve done TV work for a decade now, and I’ve never felt more at home than with my Hot Bench family. There was never pressure to conform or be anything other than myself.

What would you say was your most memorable case so far on the show?

Yodit: There are so many memorable moments, but the one that stands out the most is the $5 suit over a hazelnut soy latte. It was brought before us as a matter of principle, but I think it stands as the pettiest case we’ve heard so far.

Rache Juarez: And believe it or not, the three of us didn’t agree on that case! I was so outraged at the plaintiff for wasting court time and resources over a latte, that I would have dismissed his case. But that is why it is so unique to have three of us; one way or another, we make our way to the correct result.

How did you respond to the news of Michael retiring? And what are your thoughts on having a new judge come on board for Season 12?

Yodit: Michael is one of the most amazing humans I know. I’ve learned so much from him, and as much as I’d love to continue sitting to his left, he’s so deserving of this moment. The way Michael embraced Rachel and I on Day 1 will be exactly how I will embrace the new judge for Season 12.

What do you make of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama unfolding and where it’s going based on what has been presented in the news?

Yodit: I can’t say where it’s going just yet, but I will say that this case is the perfect example of how a case is played out in the court of public opinion than inside an actual courtroom where it belongs. This typically happens with high profile cases, but this case stands out among the rest. There’s so much evidence being leaked and sides being taken before a jury has even convened. If this case goes to a jury trial, finding a group of fair and impartial jurors will be the goal for both sides, so it’ll be interesting to see the jury selection process play out given how much exposure this case has received already.

Rachel: I think we’re in for a wild ride. This is a situation where the outcome in the court of public opinion is probably more important to the trajectory of Blake’s and Justin’s careers (and lives!) than the “outcome” in the courtroom, which is going to make for a very interesting watch. And at least right now, it doesn’t seem as though there is a graceful off-ramp for these two anywhere in sight. Buckle up!

What can you tease about the cases to come this season?

Yodit: I’m always convinced that I’ve heard the wildest case, and I’m wrong every time. It gets crazier with each case. That’s all I can say!

Rachel: The rest of Season 11 is only going to keep building in terms of momentum – somehow, with every passing season, the cases and litigants get even more interesting. And, with a new judge joining us on the bench, we’ll have fresh perspectives and a whole new dynamic to bring to the courtroom for Season 12. You won’t want to miss a minute.

Hot Bench, Weekdays, Syndication