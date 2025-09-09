Charlie Sheen Makes Plea to Jon Cryer After Netflix Documentary & Years-Long Rift

Charlie Sheen is hoping to reconnect with his former Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer after the latter appeared in the upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

After co-leading the popular CBS sitcom for eight years, the two actors had a falling out amid Sheen’s battle with drug addiction and erratic on-set behavior that ultimately saw him dismissed from the sitcom. Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher in later seasons.

The two-part Netflix doc details Sheen’s meteoric rise and fall and features interviews with those closest to him, including ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, longtime friend Sean Penn, several family members, and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre.

In a recent interview with People, Sheen said he reached out personally to everyone who participated, except for Cryer, though it wasn’t because he didn’t want to.

“The only reason I didn’t call him was because I didn’t have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him,” the Bookie star shared.

However, seeing what Cryer spoke about in the doc, “so honestly and very compassionately,” Sheen said he wrote to his former co-star and said, “‘Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I’m sorry we didn’t connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.'”

Sheen has yet to hear back from Cryer, but he thinks that is because he doesn’t have his up-to-date contact information.

“I’m thinking I wrote to the wrong number,” Sheen stated. “It’s not like Jon did not respond. He’s super responsible like that. So if you’re reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!”

In the doc, Cryer shares his perspective on Sheen’s struggles and the impact they had on Two and a Half Men. Sheen said it was “really cool” to hear Cryer’s side, noting, “He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s*** going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can’t debate anything that he said.”

The Golden Globe winner also praised Cryer for his thoughtful words on where he believes Sheen’s addiction issues stem from. “He said, ‘He’s a guy that doesn’t believe he deserves the things he has, or that it was he earned,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa,'” Sheen said.

Sheen said Cryer “nailed that”, and it allowed him “a chance to really start thinking about that.” He added, “That was really insightful of Jon, really, and compassionate.”

With Sheen wanting to reach out to Cryer, it, of course, gets the rumor mill talking of a potential Two and a Half Men reboot. As far as Sheen is concerned, he told People he “would want to do it,” adding, “I think it would be a gift to the fans… For me personally, it would also put a bookend on it to close that thing how it should have closed.”

However, Cryer has always shown hesitation whenever the idea of a reboot has been brought up. During an appearance on The View last year, the Extended Family actor said, “I don’t know how that happens,” when asked about bringing Two and a Half Men back.

While he noted “Charlie is doing a lot better now,” Cryer pointed out how Sheen was at the time “the highest-paid actor in television,” and still he “blew it up.”

“So you kinda have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time,” Cryer explained.

That said, in the upcoming doc, Cryer also admitted to having “trepidation” about taking part, per PageSix. He noted how “part of the cycle of Sheen’s life” is that he “messes up” and “hits rock bottom” and then “gets things going again” until he “burns himself out” and “can’t help but set that house on fire.”

“And I didn’t want to be a part of that cycle,” Cryer added. “I’m not here to build him up and I’m not here to tear him down, but I sure hope this doesn’t go bad.”

aka Charlie Sheen, Wednesday, September 10, Netflix