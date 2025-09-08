The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Parvati Shallow made history when she was named the winner of Survivor Australia V. The World during the Sunday, September 7, episode. With the win, she further cemented herself as one of the game’s greats as she defeated 13 other players from all over the world in an intense, 16-day version of the cutthroat game.

Despite coming into the game as, arguably, the biggest threat, Shallow received no votes cast against her throughout the entire season. Her dominant performance resulted in a 6-1-0 victory against Australian players Luke Toki and Janine Allis. Plus, she played the entire game loyal to her Survivor: Micronesia ally Cirie Fields, who was eliminated in fourth place after losing in a fire-making challenge to Toki.

This was Shallow’s fifth time playing Survivor and she has officially become one of three two-time winners. The others are her fellow Australia V. The World castmate Tony Vlachos (who Shallow had a hand in eliminating before the merge), and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who beat Shallow at the final tribal of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010.

Shallow’s latest victory has started an online discussion about which of these three competitors is really the best to ever do it. Naturally, there are arguments to be made for all three of them, which we’re breaking down below.

Shallow has played Survivor five times. She won during her second season (Micronesia), then made it to the final tribal council during Heroes vs. Villains, making her the only one of the three to sit at a third final tribal council. Plus, many felt that Shallow was the deserving winner of HVV and only lost due to Sandra due to a bitter jury.

Diaz-Twine has also played five times. She won her first two seasons (Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains), which secured her place as the OG “Queen.” However, she didn’t make the jury when she returned for Game Changers and Winners at War. On Australian Survivor: Blood V. Water, Diaz-Twine was the sixth person voted out and also missed a spot on the jury.

Meanwhile, it has to be noted that Vlachos beat both Diaz-Twine and Shallow, as well as 17 other previous winners, on Winners at War. He also won his first time playing on Cagayan. Still, he was an early boot during his other two appearances (Game Changers and Australia V World).

A breakdown of their specific stats would take quite a bit of time, but you get the picture. Diaz-Twine was the first to win two seasons, and she beat Shallow in one of them. Vlachos went up against both ladies and beat them, but had poor showings in other seasons and lost to Shallow in the international version. Shallow beat some of the best players in the world and never received a vote, but did so in a shortened season (16 days compared to the 39 days of her original win and both of Diaz-Twine and Vlachos’ victories).

It all depends on how you view the GOAT. Do you think Shallow, Diaz-Twine, or Vlachos should hold that title? Vote in the poll below to let us know! Plus, weigh in in the comments if you think a non-two-time winner should take the title.

