Mariah Carey at the MTV VMAs (Also on CBS), ‘Walking Dead’s Daryl and Carol See Europe, Mark Ruffalo in HBO’s ‘Task,’ Sunday Night Football and U.S. Open Finals

MTV Video Music Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: The queen of pop, Mariah Carey, returns to the VMA stage for the first time in 20 years to accept the coveted Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her hits as the VMA ceremony expands its footprint with its first simulcast on CBS. LL Cool J hosts from New York’s UBS Arena, where a performance-heavy lineup includes a special hard-rocking tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, featuring Steven Tyler and Joe Perry from Aerosmith with YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt. Special honorees Ricky Martin (Latin Icon Award) and Busta Rhymes (MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award) will also perform, on a roster including Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Tate McRae and many more.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: There’s no place like home, but it’s going to take a while still for Walking Dead stalwarts Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) to find their way back. As the third and penultimate season of the spinoff gets underway, the duo emerges from their hallucinatory trip in the Chunnel to discover the surreal urban landscape of a deserted London, overrun by walkers. Comic actor Stephen Merchant guest-stars as “the last Englishman in England,” who offers a lifeline of escape, though most Dead fans know their journey is going to take them next to Spain. “Let’s keep never giving up,” Daryl tells his constant companion, a sentiment that applies to the undying horror franchise.

Task

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Relentlessly grim yet ultimately redemptive, befitting a crime drama whose hangdog hero used to be a priest, the harrowingly suspenseful Task (from Mare of Easttown‘s Brad Ingelsby) tells the parallel story of two men with deep sorrows. A melancholy Mark Ruffalo stars as FBI agent and former chaplain Tom Brandis, returning to fieldwork in Philadelphia after a devastating family tragedy, leading a hastily assembled task force to find the culprit who’s been burglarizing gangland drug trap houses. His target: Robbie Prendergrast (Ozark‘s soulful Tom Pelphrey), a working-class family man raising his two kids with his dead brother’s grown daughter (CODA‘s Emilia Jones) while pursuing a mission of retribution against a violent motorcycle gang. Forgiveness is a recurring theme in this bloody fable of flawed men on a fateful collision course. (See the full review.)

Sunday Night Football

Are you ready for some … who are we kidding, most everyone is. Network TV’s top-rated sports franchise returns for its 20th season, with a Divisional Playoff rematch of the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens at Orchard Park, N.Y.’s Highmark Stadium. NFL MVPs Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson face off, capping a weekend of NFL action, with much more to come.

US Open Tennis

11am/10c

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The tennis classic, which completes the 2025 Grand Slam cycle, ends with two highly anticipated matches. The women’s final on Saturday pits powerful No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka against the USA’s Amanda Anisimova, the No. 8 seed fresh off her thrilling comeback win against Naomi Osaka. The men’s final on Sunday stages a rematch of the Wimbledon final, with No. 1 seed and last year’s Open champ Jannik Sinner facing the dazzling No. 2 seed, Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Open in 2022.

