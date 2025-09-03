HGTV’s Tiffany Brooks Shares Update After Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Surgery

HGTV star Tiffany Brooks is doing well after undergoing two major surgeries.

The $50K Three Ways host revealed via Instagram that she recently received a kidney and pancreas transplant. “I am blessed to share that I have been given another chance at life with a very special kidney and pancreas donor,” Brooks wrote in a Tuesday, September 2, statement. “I’m overcome with emotion for this amazing gift and am incredibly grateful for the gracious transplant team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.”

Brooks concluded her post by sharing that she’s “now at home recovering with my family as I take this time to heal.”

HGTV stars and fans flooded the post’s comments section with their well-wishes. “This is amazing news! 🙌❤️,” Ty Pennington said of Brooks’ health update, while Brian Kleinschmidt

posted a praising hand emoji. “Thinking of you! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Jasmine Roth.

One fan commented, “I wish you nothing but the very best. Nothing means more than health. Literally nothing. Please be well.” Another added, “What a wonderful gift, glad to hear this positive update!”

“This is amazing! Praying for a speedy recovery ❤️🙏🏽,” a different fan shared, while someone else posted, “Oh honey thank God rest and recover and hope everything works out for the best.”

Brooks has appeared on several HGTV shows over the years, including Brother vs. Brother, HGTV Smart Home specials, Design at Your Door, Rock the Block, and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. Though Brooks didn’t specify the reason for her recent surgeries, she has previously been open about her health ups and downs.

In a 2013 blog post, Brooks revealed that she has had “juvenile diabetes” since she was a child and that she only had 30% of her kidneys left functioning after she gave birth to her son in 2003. “I weighed 105 pounds, had jaundice of the skin, and at 24 I was on dialysis. I was the youngest patient at the dialysis center,” she wrote at the time, adding that she previously received a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

Brooks also reflected on her weight loss journey in a September 2023 Instagram post. “That’s me 70lbs ago, in 2016. I was happy, beautiful, kicking ass in my career, but not healthy,” she captioned then-and-now photos of herself. “So I made water a priority, ate 5 healthy meals/mini meals a day vs. Being on bullshit once a day. Now I’m more confident, collected, and feel like I can do anything, look younger than I did 10 years ago, and love shopping for clothes!

She added, “I guess my glow ups don’t just happen in houses. 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Last month, she celebrated the American Diabetes Association’s 85th anniversary via Instagram. “As someone living with type 1 diabetes, I’m proud to stand alongside the American Diabetes Association in the fight to end diabetes—and I’m hopeful for all we’ll accomplish together until the day that diabetes is a thing of the past,” she captioned an August 20 post.