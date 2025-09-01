‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Heartbreaking Family Update

The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Kaitlyn Bristowe is asking for prayers and positive wishes after revealing her stepfather has been diagnosed with “incurable stage 4 cancer.”

The Bachelorette alum shared the devastating news via Instagram on Saturday (August 30), explaining how her stepdad, Rob, had undergone successful surgery to remove cancer cells eight months ago, but the disease has now spread to his stomach.

“About 8 months ago, I asked everyone to pray for my stepdad, Rob,” Kaitlyn wrote alongside several family photos, many with her stepdad. “I didn’t say why, but he was diagnosed with cancer and he was going into surgery to get it removed. Your prayers worked and they had gotten it all.”

She continued, “He then went back for a follow up scan, and it has moved into his stomach 😭 He is now battling an incurable stage 4 cancer. We are all devastated.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, Bristowe tried to remain positive, saying, “I do believe he will beat the time line given because he’s a stubborn strong warrior with a passion for life.”

She also said, “I really do believe in the power of prayer, the power of manifestation, and the power of love. So please send it all his way,” adding, “He means the world to me and our blended family. It was really special to spend the last few days playing cards, eating home cooked meals, and just telling each other how much we cherish our families relationship. Time is so precious.”

Bristowe received many messages of support from friends and fans, including Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, who wrote, “Sending you so much love.”

Original Bachelorette lead Trista Sutter added, “Time is so precious. Love you and your family so much and praying he finds relief, but most importantly, a cure. 🙏 Wrapping you all up in giant hugs.”

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented, “Here for you at anytime if you need. I’m so so sorry ❤️‍🩹.”

Bristowe later responded to the outpouring of love on her Instagram Story, writing, “Trying to not cry as much on social media anymore, but I’m on my third flight home to Nashville, crying into my pretzels at all the love… Thank you so much. I’m showing my mom and Rob so many messages and hope goes so far!!”