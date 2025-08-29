Want to feel old? Jennie Garth‘s youngest child is officially a college student.

“Come with me as I help my daughter move into her freshman dorm,” Garth said in a Thursday, August 28, social media video of her 18-year-old daughter Fiona’s dorm makeover at Loyola Marymount University. “I can’t believe this moment is finally here. I just couldn’t stop hugging her.”

Garth’s post featured footage of Fiona’s dorm before and after it got “a little love” from the mother-daughter duo. After cleaning and rearranging some of the furniture, Garth and Fiona made the space feel like a home away from home thanks to decorations from Society6 (with whom Garth partnered for the dorm transformation).

“We couldn’t be happier,” Garth said of the final result.

The actress gushed over her daughter’s educational milestone in the Instagram post’s caption, writing, “Moving Fiona into her college dorm was surreal today to say the least. My little birdie is flying the nest, such a bittersweet feeling as a momma.”

Fans couldn’t believe that the last of Garth’s children is college-bound. “Funny is I used to watch you on 90210 in my dorm room my freshman year and now both of us are moving our daughters in!” one fan wrote in the post’s comments before wishing Fiona a “great” school year.

“College mom here. Can you imagine moving your daughter in to see her roomies mom is Kelly Taylor! 😂 I would lose my Gen X mind. 😂😂,” another user wrote. Someone else added, “Bittersweet moments for you Jennie! but I bet she is excited! I wish your baby girl the best in everything! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Garth shares Fiona, as well as daughters Luca, 28, and Lola, 22, with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli. In the years since the exes finalized their divorce in 2013, Facinelli has gone on to welcome his son, Jack, with his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, in 2022. Garth, meanwhile, tied the knot with her husband, Dave Abrams, in 2015.

Garth and Facinelli previously reunited for Fiona’s high school graduation earlier this year. “She did it!! My baby girl graduated high school! 🎓💖,” Garth captioned a June 2 Instagram slideshow of pics from the graduation ceremony, including a family photo featuring Facinelli. “I am so beyond proud of her!! My heart is filled with so much excitement to see her fly!

I love you so much @fionaeveee 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕She chose herself!!”

Fiona joined her famous mother in People‘s World’s Most Beautiful issue earlier this year. In an interview with the outlet, Garth shared that the “biggest lesson” she has learned as a mother is to trust her kids’ instincts.

“[I learned] to trust you and to not project my experience that I was having at her age onto her, and letting her be her own person,” she explained back in April. “She’s got to figure some things out on her own, and it’s really hard to step back. But every time I step back, I see this beautiful, young woman in front of me. And I’m just so proud of her and so excited for her.”

Fiona, for her part, said that the biggest piece of advice she has learned from her mom is “to always be strong.”