‘The Price Is Right’ Plans New Game & More Changes as Drew Carey Gets New Boss

Come on down, John Quinn! You are the next showrunner on The Price Is Right. That’s right. The beloved game show will have a new boss heading into Season 54.

John Quinn is taking over duties from Evelyn Warfel, who became the showrunner in 2019. Quinn also serves as the showrunner of Let’s Make a Deal and Press Your Luck, according to Deadline. He will continue to head those shows as well as TPIR.

“It’s the show we all watched during summer break and when we were home sick from school,” he told the outlet. “This show is a major reason why I work on game shows in the first place, so to be a part of it now is an honor that I do not take lightly. I am beyond grateful and still pinching myself!”

“From the second I came on board I have felt at home, and that is a testament to the spectacular staff and crew who have been making this show a staple of American television for 53 years. What a delight!”

According to the outlet, Quinn will incorporate a series of theme weeks into The Price Is Right‘s new season. These themes include, but are not limited to, Breast Cancer Awareness, Valentine’s Day, Pet Adoption Week, Mother’s Day, and School’s Out. Pet Adoption Week has been a staple on the show for many seasons.

A new pricing game is also set to make its debut this season, which hasn’t happened since 2021. Details on the game have not yet been revealed. Host Drew Carey will be back, as well as announcer George Gray, and the six models from last season.

“John brings a dynamic energy, remarkable creativity, and a collaborative spirit that elevates every production he touches,” Jennifer Mullin, CEO of Fremantle, said. “Combined with his rare ability to adapt with the times while honoring tradition, makes him the ideal choice to carry this iconic mainstay of television forward.”

“Makes sense. This is the bigger fish than LMAD. And he has lots of experience elsewhere in Fremantle’s game show roster. But imagine having to guess the price of the crazy prizes Press Your Luck offers!” a Reddit user said.

“Ahh.. uplifting news… it appears.. sounds like we have a winner!! 🥳,” said another.

“I’m excited to see the new game. I love the latest new games, to the penny and back to ’72, 73′, 74′ etc. I’d like them to announce the retirement of certain games I don’t like,” wrote a third.

“Let’s hope LMAD doesn’t bleed into the TPIR and we see more contestants wearing goofy hats and outfits hoping to get noticed,” one fan hoped.

The Price Is Right, Season 54, September, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS