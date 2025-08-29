K-Pop Song Battles, Robin Roberts on Katrina, Beltane Time on ‘Outlander,’ ‘Dexter’ Gets Personal
K-pop superstars join with pop music icons in a series of dynamic song battles. Mississippi native Robin Roberts heads home to report on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The summer festival of Beltane is the backdrop for a passion-filled episode of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Dexter’s identity is in danger of being once again exposed in the penultimate episode of Dexter: Resurrection.
KPOPPED
You won’t find demon hunters on stage in this dynamic series of song battles, but the K-pop craze finds new voice when South Korean superstars join with pop-music icons to remix their famous songs with a distinct K-pop twist and choreography. PSY (of “Gangnam Style” fame) stars with Megan Thee Stallion from Seoul, with Soojeong Son hosting, as K-pop groups collaborate with the eclectic likes of Patti LaBelle, Boy George, Kylie Minogue, Boyz II Men, TLC, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, TLC and Mel B and Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls to reimagine their greatest hits for a good-natured competition. All eight episodes are available for a musical binge.
Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts
There are many news specials commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the rebuilding efforts of a devastated New Orleans, but maybe none as personal as this report from Mississippi and Gulf Coast native Robin Roberts. She heads home to interview survivors and reflect on the region’s cultural history with musicians including Harry Connick Jr., Trombone Shorty, and Branford Marsalis. Roberts also visits her Louisiana hometown of Pass Christian, where she drops by her high school and interviews former mayor Chipper McDermott.
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Things heat up on the prequel to the romantic time-travel fantasy during the anything-goes summer festival of Beltane, when sins are supposedly burned away by needfire. Sin’s the word when Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) only has eyes for Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) amid the revelry, and the forbidden feeling is mutual, but they need to keep their passion on the downlow, because her family duty compels her to be the public companion of Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden). And Brian’s best mate Murtagh (Rory Alexander) also has the hots for Ellen, which makes things even more complicated.
Dexter: Resurrection
Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) deadly game of deception becomes more dangerous, and much more personal, in the spinoff’s penultimate episode. In the latest twist, billionaire serial-killer fetishist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) has discovered, thanks to henchwoman Charlie (Uma Thurman), that Dexter aka “Red Schmidt” has a son, and young Harrison (Jack Alcott) is stunned to learn that his dad knows the famous philanthropist. (If he only knew.) Elsewhere, Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) continues his desperate attempt to convince anyone that Dexter is the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher. If TV history is a guide, not everyone’s going to make it out of this mess alive.
The Rainmaker
Law grads Rudy (Milo Callaghan) and Sarah (Madison Iseman) take the bar exam, which for most people would be enough to keep them busy. But the wrongful-death lawsuit that puts the couple on opposite sides continues to churn, with Rudy leading his first deposition and discovering alarming new details about what happened to his client’s son in the hospital.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025 (9/8c, PBS): The backdrop and the music are beautiful when guest conductor and maestro Tugan Sokhiev leads the renowned orchestra, joined by operatic soloist Piotr Beczala and the Vienna Boys Choir, in the annual Great Performances concert from Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace Park.
- Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (streaming on Netflix): A true-crime documentary depicts the ordeal of a teenage couple harassed by an anonymous texter. Who’s sending the taunting messages is a shocker.
- Invasion (streaming on Apple TV+): The action (or inaction) in the sprawling sci-fi drama shifts to a Japanese mountain retreat, where space engineer Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) has gone into isolated hiding. But that won’t last long after she begins hearing strange signals that can only be of alien origin. There’s more sci-fi on the streamer with Foundation, where Gaal (Lou Llobell) and the Second Foundation contend with the aftermath of the fall of New Terminus.
- Unconventional: Kit Williamson‘s indie comedy series, which debuted on Revry and expands with distribution on Apple, YouTube, and Amazon, finds queer siblings Noah (Williamson) and Margot (Aubrey Shea) struggling with their marriages, family and academia in Palm Springs and Joshua Tree.
- Vice Is Broke (streaming on Mubi): Eddie Huang (Fresh Off the Boat) leads an exposé of the maverick media company.