K-Pop Song Battles, Robin Roberts on Katrina, Beltane Time on ‘Outlander,’ ‘Dexter’ Gets Personal

K-pop superstars join with pop music icons in a series of dynamic song battles. Mississippi native Robin Roberts heads home to report on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The summer festival of Beltane is the backdrop for a passion-filled episode of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Dexter’s identity is in danger of being once again exposed in the penultimate episode of Dexter: Resurrection.

Apple TV+

KPOPPED

Series Premiere

You won’t find demon hunters on stage in this dynamic series of song battles, but the K-pop craze finds new voice when South Korean superstars join with pop-music icons to remix their famous songs with a distinct K-pop twist and choreography. PSY (of “Gangnam Style” fame) stars with Megan Thee Stallion from Seoul, with Soojeong Son hosting, as K-pop groups collaborate with the eclectic likes of Patti LaBelle, Boy George, Kylie Minogue, Boyz II Men, TLC, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, TLC and Mel B and Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls to reimagine their greatest hits for a good-natured competition. All eight episodes are available for a musical binge.

ABC News

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts

Special 8/7c

There are many news specials commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and the rebuilding efforts of a devastated New Orleans, but maybe none as personal as this report from Mississippi and Gulf Coast native Robin Roberts. She heads home to interview survivors and reflect on the region’s cultural history with musicians including Harry Connick Jr., Trombone Shorty, and Branford Marsalis. Roberts also visits her Louisiana hometown of Pass Christian, where she drops by her high school and interviews former mayor Chipper McDermott.

Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

8/7c

Things heat up on the prequel to the romantic time-travel fantasy during the anything-goes summer festival of Beltane, when sins are supposedly burned away by needfire. Sin’s the word when Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) only has eyes for Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) amid the revelry, and the forbidden feeling is mutual, but they need to keep their passion on the downlow, because her family duty compels her to be the public companion of Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden). And Brian’s best mate Murtagh (Rory Alexander) also has the hots for Ellen, which makes things even more complicated.

Zach Dilgard / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter: Resurrection

8/7c

Dexter Morgan’s (Michael C. Hall) deadly game of deception becomes more dangerous, and much more personal, in the spinoff’s penultimate episode. In the latest twist, billionaire serial-killer fetishist Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) has discovered, thanks to henchwoman Charlie (Uma Thurman), that Dexter aka “Red Schmidt” has a son, and young Harrison (Jack Alcott) is stunned to learn that his dad knows the famous philanthropist. (If he only knew.) Elsewhere, Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) continues his desperate attempt to convince anyone that Dexter is the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher. If TV history is a guide, not everyone’s going to make it out of this mess alive.

Christopher Barr / USA Network

The Rainmaker

10/9c

Law grads Rudy (Milo Callaghan) and Sarah (Madison Iseman) take the bar exam, which for most people would be enough to keep them busy. But the wrongful-death lawsuit that puts the couple on opposite sides continues to churn, with Rudy leading his first deposition and discovering alarming new details about what happened to his client’s son in the hospital.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV: