‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans in Shock as Michael Longfellow Exits Ahead of Season 51

Another Saturday Night Live cast departure has been announced, and this time, it’s a real shocker. Michael Longfellow, who first joined in Season 48 and seemed primed to join the “Weekend Update” line-up after becoming a repertory player in Season 50, will not return for Season 51.

Deadline was the first to report the news, and fans expressed their shock over the news on social media.

“Taking michael longfellow is a crime im actually so upset over this,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Michael Longfellow leaving snl might be the thing that finally breaks me,” another added. “I was already pretty much over SNL and Michael Longfellow being gone is the nail in the coffin,” said a third.

Longfellow’s departure follows the exits of two additional cast members, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim, along with writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels indicated that the existing cast might not be back when he said in an interview with Puck that he felt the need to “reinvent this season,” after not making any substantial changes for the landmark 50th season last year.

The news of Longfellow’s departure is quite a surprise to Saturday Night Live fans, since he was reportedly testing to become a full-fledged member of the “Weekend Update” team. LateNighter reported on August 25 that he was screen-tested for the comedic weekly news desk, since it was unknown whether current cohosts of the segment Michael Che and Colin Jost would return to it.

Longfellow previously made a splash while guesting on “Weekend Update” segments about such issues as Real ID and TikTok.

Fans will have to wait and see whether any additional departures will be announced before Season 51’s premiere on October 4, but so far, this is quickly becoming a bloodbath for the stars of the show.

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 Premiere, October 4, 11:30/10:30c, NBC