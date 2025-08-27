‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Emil Wakim Speaks Out After Getting Axed From Show

Another Saturday Night Live star has announced they won’t be returning to Studio 8H when the sketch comedy series returns for Season 51.

Emil Wakim revealed the news of his departure after Season 50 on August 27. In an Instagram post, the actor revealed it “was a gut punch of a call,” and he was actually at Six Flags celebrating a friend’s birthday when he found out the news that he wouldn’t return.

The actor joked that he then “went on a really emotional walk through Bugs Bunny Park and stared across Daffy Duck Lake thinking about life.”

Then, on a more serious note, he added, “Every time I scanned into the [NBC] building, I would think how insane it is to get to work there. It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life, and I will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home.”

“I was so luck to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in, and I’m excited for whatever chapter comes next,” his caption continued. “Here’s to making more art with compromise.”

Wakim first joined the show in 2024 for SNL Season 50.

He is the second cast member to announce his departure from the series ahead of Season 51. Previously, Devon Walker revealed that he wouldn’t return, writing, “Me and baby broke up.”

Prior to these announcements, creator Lorne Michaels hinted that there might be some cast changes to come before the premiere of Season 51. In an interview with Puck, Michaels revealed that he felt the need to “reinvent this season.”

In response to Wakim’s news, he received an outpouring of support from fans.

“You were literally going to be one of the next snl stars your commentary and performance was incredible I know something bigger for you will come out of this, thank you so always making me smile when you came on stage,” one commenter wrote. “You were such a bright light on the show, I can’t believe they could let you go!!!” another added.

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 Premiere, October 4, 11:30/10:30c, NBC