Devon Walker Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Before Season 51

Saturday Night Live‘s Devon Walker took his final bow as the featured player exited the cast before Season 51. Walker announced his departure in an Instagram post with the caption: “me and baby broke up ❤️”

He further stated: “To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of ‘em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is when you sign up.”

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f**ked up lil family,” he added.

Best known for playing characters such as Corn Kid, Frank Ocean, Draymond Green, Michael Strahan, Afroman, and many more, Walker started on SNL in 2022, at the premiere of Season 48. He was promoted to the repertory cast in 2024.

The exit followed mounting speculation that significant shakeups were on the horizon, especially after Season 50 ended without any significant cast changes. Series creator Lorne Michaels also fueled the conversation when he remarked that he wanted to reinvent Season 51, signaling that bigger changes could finally be on the way.

In an interview with Puck, Michael explained that the lack of changes during Season 50 was because “there couldn’t be those kind of disruptions [to the cast], or anything that was going to take the focus off [the season].” Everything needed to stay on track and not take focus away from the milestone of the late-night staple. “And we had an election,” stated Michaels.

However, now that the landmark season has passed, Michael feels it is time to “reinvent this season.”

Fans, friends, and cast members chimed in on social media to wish the comedian the best of luck.

SNL co-star Chloe Fineman wrote: “I’ll miss being your pregnant wife all the time!!!!!”

Comedian Ron Funches said: “Onward and upwards. Congratulations on the great work.”

Actor and comedian Jimmy Fowlie also chimed in: “I love you forever!”

