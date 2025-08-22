Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Has Become Mini Blake Shelton: See Birthday Photos & Video

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram on Thursday (August 21) to celebrate her son Zuma Rossdale’s 17th birthday, showing off a slideshow of photos of the young man, including how he’s started to resemble his stepdad, Blake Shelton.

The “Hollerback Girl” singer shared several photos of her teenage son, including some sweet baby pics, showing how he’s grown and transformed over the years. “Happy birthday to our sweet and talented Zuma!! we love u soooo much!! ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Fans immediately noticed how much Zuma resembles Shelton in the more recent pics, especially the ones showing him in his cowboy hat and denims with an acoustic guitar cradled in his arms.

Among the photos is a video of Zuma playing his guitar while singing a country music song, and another of Shelton introducing his stepson to the stage during one of his recent performances, with the former Voice coach calling him, “My man, Zuma Rossdale.”

“Happiest Birthday to sweet Zuma! I think a country star is being born with the sweet wisdom and loving guidance of Papa Blake❤️🥹,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Aww he picked up Blake’s mannerisms when he sings, so cute. Love that Blake has had such a positive impact on your kids,” said another.

Another added, “Awww ❤️ We can see Blake musical influence on him. 👏👏 this kid is talented.”

“Happiest birthday to a sweet boy well done mama! 🎉🎂so happy Blake been there for your boys!” one commenter said.

“Blake seems like an incredibly loving stepdad. Your kids are blessed to have him,” wrote another.

“Mini Blake Shelton 🤠🎈,” another commented.

“I love that he loves Blake so much that he wants to dress like him and be like him. What a great Stepdad!” added one fan.

Stefani shares Zuma with her ex-husband, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, whom she married in 2002. The former couple also welcomed two more sons, Kingston (born in 2006) and Apollo (born in 2014), before they filed for divorce in 2015.

She announced her relationship with Shelton in November 2015, after the pair got to know each other while both serving as coaches on The Voice. The pair got engaged in October 2020 and tied the knot at a chapel on July 3, 2021, at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton was previously married to country music star Miranda Lambert from 2011 until July 2015.