‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Almost Gets Stabbed As Show Participates In ‘Real or Cake’ Trend

That was a close one! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings was almost stabbed as a crew member thought he was a cake. The game show participated in the “Real or Cake?” trend, and the host almost got injured.

The “Real or Cake?” trend is when something looks so real that no one would believe that it is cake, but it is cut into and it is, in fact, cake. For example, a piece of steak most likely wouldn’t be cake, but sometimes it is.

Jeopardy! first started off with the contestants’ podium. After a hand was seen with a knife trying to cut through it, the podium was determined to be real.

Next, Ken Jennings’ lectern was cut. “It’s real,” the voice said. The buzzer was also real.

Jennings stood at his podium as the hand with the knife approached him. “Let’s try Ken Jennings,” they said. When they were close enough, Jennings turned around and screamed.

The screen then froze with the host’s hands up and a scared expression. He was turned into a cake, as a photo of him was pasted on one with white and blue frosting. The cake was cut into pieces. “Wow, it’s cake! Yum!” the voice said.

Although the video was posted in October 2024, Reddit users dug it up and posted it to the platform on August 21, 2025.

“That was a piece of cake,” one fan said.

“Definitely a sentient cake,” commented another.

“Hmm, that screams seems like something cake would do,” a fan joked.

“*Stabs him with a knife* *Made of cake,” joked another.

“That’s the cowardly scream of a cake if I’ve ever heard one,” said a fan.

“Cut off too soon, I didn’t find out if Ken Jennings was cake!” joked a Reddit user.

“He screams so he is cake,” said one last fan.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings