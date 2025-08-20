TCA Awards 2025: ‘The Pitt,’ ‘The Studio’ & ‘Sesame Street’ Take Top Honors

Amanda Bell
The Pitt, Somebody Somewhere, and The Studio
HBO Max / Apple TV+

The television critics have spoken. The Television Critics Association has announced the winners for the 2025 TCA Awards, and the shows receiving the top honors include The Pitt (with four wins), The StudioThe Traitors, and Sesame Street, among others.

The Pitt wins for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Individual Achievement in Drama for lead actor Noah Wyle.

In his acceptance speech, Wyle said of the win, “It is an honor to be nominated, especially in that company, and it is incredibly gratifying to win. I’ve known a lot of you for a long time. You’ve written some lovely things about me through the years and about my shows, especially this one.”

Winning Individual Achievement in Comedy at the 2025 TCAs was Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett, who said, “I am beyond grateful to be honored for this show, which has meant so much to me. And I’m especially grateful to have the opportunity to thank you, the critics, who saw what we were trying to do from the very beginning.”

Meanwhile, Kathy Bates took home this year’s Career Achievement Award and said of the prize, “Your recognition means the world to me, and I’m grateful to all of the TCA members for this incredible honor. Your support and dedication to the television industry are invaluable, and I am truly humbled by your acknowledgment.”

The full list of winners, along with acceptance videos from the recipients where applicable (including a cameo from Elmo!), can be found below.

Program of the YearThe Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in ComedyThe Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Achievement in DramaThe Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or SpecialsAdolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding New ProgramThe Pitt (HBO Max)

Individual Achievement in Drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Pee-Wee as Himself (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk, or SketchSNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in RealityThe Traitors (Peacock, 2024 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: Doctor Who (Disney+, 2024 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s ProgrammingSesame Street (HBO, 2001, 2011, and 2018 Winner)

Career Achievement Award: Kathy Bates

Heritage AwardSesame Street

Full disclosure: The author of this article is a voting member of the Television Critics Association.

