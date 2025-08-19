The celebrity-packed reality series that uncovers the hidden truths of A-list stars and public figures returns for its 12th season on PBS, featuring a new roster of famous faces confronted with the cold, hard facts of their family lineage.

“I am thrilled to announce another season of Finding Your Roots filled with inspiring stories from our wonderful guests that further show us that at the level of the genome, we are all 99% the same despite the forces that try to divide us. It’s especially important to all of us at Finding Your Roots that our viewers know, despite the loss of federal funding for public television, our show and PBS are not going anywhere,” host and executive producer Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shared in a statement.

“We encourage everyone to support PBS by becoming a member of your local PBS station if you aren’t already, and continuing to spread the word about the great work PBS is doing,” he continued.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season of Finding Your Roots.

When does Finding Your Roots Season 12 premiere?

The 12th season of Finding Your Roots premieres on PBS on January 6.

What is Finding Your Roots about?

The official logline of the show is as follows: “For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.”

Over the years, the series has explored the family histories of some of America’s most celebrated figures, uncovering their connections to the past. Sometimes shocking, sometimes heartbreaking, but always compelling, PBS invites viewers to join the journey through the lives and lineages of these influential people.

Past guests of Finding Your Roots have included Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julia Roberts, Jeff Goldblum, Kerry Washington, Questlove, Nas, Bernie Sanders, Glenn Close, and many more.

Who stars in Season 12 of Finding Your Roots?

The celebrity guest roster for Season 12 includes actors Lizzy Caplan, Kristin Chenoweth, Liza Colón-Zayas, Darren Criss, Danielle Deadwyler, America Ferrera, Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Letts, and Delroy Lindo.

The series will also profile businessman Barry Diller, musicians Flea, Rhiannon Giddens, Wiz Khalifa, and Lizzo, filmmaker Spike Lee, athletes Brittney Griner and Chris Paul, journalist Sara Haines, and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

There will be one additional celebrity guest who is yet to be announced.

Who is behind Finding Your Roots Season 12?

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, and Kunhardt Films, in association with WETA, Washington, D.C.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. serves as writer, host, and executive producer of the series. Executive producers also include Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt, with Sabin Streeter as senior producer and Natalia Warchol as series producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is supervising producer, and Kevin Burke is producer.

The series is directed by Sabin Streeter, Krista Whetstone, and Natalia Warchol

Is there a trailer for Finding Your Roots Season 12?

No, not yet. But check back for updates.

Finding Your Roots, Season 12 Premiere, January 6, PBS