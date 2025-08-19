Outlander fans may be gearing up for the beginning of the end as Season 8 looms on the 2026 horizon, but for viewers streaming from Netflix, rather than Starz, they’ve only just made a dent in Season 7 as the first eight installments became available on the platform as of August 11, 2025.

So, when will the final eight installments of Outlander‘s super-sized seventh season land on Netflix? It’s a question that is a little tough to answer without an actual date, but we can make an educated estimate about the year it will likely drop. As fans may recall, Outlander Season 7 originally aired on Starz in the summer of 2023, and Season 7B began airing just over a year later in the fall of 2024.

Meaning, Season 7B is likely to arrive behind Season 7A at around the same pace, with the final eight installments most likely dropping in 2026. This pattern also aligns with Netflix’s release schedule of the show overall, as it takes nearly two years from the time the show originally aired on Starz to arrive on the streamer. Season 6 had begun airing in March 2022, and by May 2024, it had dropped on Netflix.

While it may be months before Season 7B arrives on Netflix, fans are always able to stream the latest installments of the time-traversing romantic fantasy series on Starz, which produces the program for audiences.

As mentioned above, Outlander is preparing to bid viewers adieu with an eighth and final season at Starz in 2026, and the show’s prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is currently airing its first season and has been renewed for a second. Outlander tells the story of World War II combat nurse, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and 18th-century Scottish Highlander warrior, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), who cross paths when she travels through time at the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun.

Blood of My Blood follows the story of their parents, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine), and Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater). Stay tuned for details on when Season 7B of Outlander will drop on Netflix, and let us know if you’ve streamed Season 7A in the comments section.

Outlander, Seasons 1-7A, Streaming now, Netflix