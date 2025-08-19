Seth Meyers’ Beloved Dog Frisbee Dies – Sarah Paulson & More Pay Tribute

Seth Meyers is mourning the loss of one of his most famous — and most adorable — family members.

The late-night host announced via Instagram on Tuesday, August 19, that his dog, Frisbee, had died at the age of 14. “​​RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with,” he captioned photos of himself and his pet from over the years. “She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl.”

The first slide of Meyers’ Instagram carousel featured a sweet selfie of Frisbee licking his face, followed by a photo of Frisbee as a puppy and more pics of his beloved pet.

Several celebrities and fans offered their condolences in the post’s comments. “Noooo! Frisbeeee! sorry for your loss.❤️,” wrote Rachel Dratch, while Retta commented, “Awwww Frisbeeeeeee. 🩶🩶.”

Sarah Paulson posted, “Oh Seth!!! Darlingest of the darling dogs. Sending you all my love.” Alyssa Milano called losing a pet the “worst pain ever,” adding, “I’m sorry for your loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sethmeyers

Other users were quick to point out Frisbee’s long-standing feud with Andy Samberg, who infamously expressed his dislike of Meyers’ dog over the years. “May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever 🙏🏻♥️,” one user quipped, while more pointed out that news of Frisbee’s death came one day after Samberg’s birthday. “So glad Frisbee stole Andy’s birthday shine. ❤️,” a different user joked.

Meyers brought up his dog in conversation on Late Night with Seth Meyers many times over the years, particularly any time Samberg was a guest on the show. Meyers brought his dog on camera during a July 2020 virtual interview with Samberg on the show, during which Frisbee hid her face in his shoulder.

“Look how much she hates you. She hates you so much,” Meyers quipped. Samberg went on to say, “Frisbee, I just want to say, it’s all in good fun. You’re a good dog,” all while holding a sticky note which read, “Frisbee sucks.”

Samberg roasted Frisbee again during a March 2023 episode of Late Night. “Seth’s nightmare-inducing hell spawn Frisbee continues to maintain its identity as a dog when it’s clearly some sort of rat-foreskin hybrid,” he joked of the Italian Greyhound.

Last month, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers tried to prank Samberg into believing Frisbee had died on an episode of her Good Hang podcast. “I invite you to say, ‘I asked Seth for a question, but he couldn’t talk today ’cause his dog just died,’ and just see if he has any reaction,” Meyers told Poehler ahead of her interview with Samberg.

During their conversation, Poehler pretended to tell Samberg that “Frisbee died.” The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, however, didn’t buy it. “Don’t even play ’cause I’ll be so happy,” Samberg replied, prompting laughter from himself and Poehler. “I will never back off that. That dog sucks, dude.”

Samberg has not publicly addressed Frisbee’s death.